Artur Łącki: Droga do sukcesu i bogactwa

3 czerwca, 2024

Oświadczenia majątkowe polityków zawsze wzbudzają zainteresowanie i kontrowersje. Jednak najbogatszy poseł w Polsce, Artur Łącki, jest bez wątpienia jednym z najbardziej zamożnych polityków w kraju. Choć zobowiązania finansowe towarzyszą mu na tej drodze do sukcesu.

Poseł Koalicji Obywatelskiej może pochwalić się znacznymi oszczędnościami. W jego posiadaniu znajduje się ponad 763 987,16 złotych, ponad 61 041,54 euro i ponad 2,54 dolara. Dodać do tego trzeba także wartościowe papiery, w tym obligacje skarbowe, wierzytelności i akcje o łącznej wartości ponad 3,9 miliona złotych i 600 tysięcy euro.

Nieruchomości to inny aspekt bogactwa posła. W jego posiadaniu znajdują się dom o powierzchni 350 metrów kwadratowych o wartości 2,5 miliona złotych oraz dom o powierzchni 250 metrów kwadratowych o wartości 1,5 miliona złotych. Dodatkowo, dodatkowe cztery mieszkania (o wartości łącznie 1,1 miliona euro) sugerują, że znajdują się one poza granicami Polski.

Jednak prawdziwą fortuną są udziały posła w różnych spółkach, takich jak RP Staszów SA, RP Przeworsk PSA oraz Amber Baltic Golf Club sp. z o.o., zarządzająca jednym z pól golfowych nad polskim morzem. Te inwestycje przyniosły mu spore dochody w poprzednim roku.

Artur Łącki nie uniknął również zobowiązań finansowych. Ma kredyt inwestycyjny na 411 107,98 euro oraz kredyt mieszkaniowy na 105 682,19 złotych. Ponadto, dwie pożyczki inwestycyjne na łączną kwotę 1 100 172 złote oraz zobowiązania wobec gmin o wartości 237 594,77 złotych.

Choć droga do sukcesu Artura Łąckiego nie była łatwa, to można powiedzieć, że jest on jednym z najbogatszych polityków w Polsce. Jego majątek składa się z wartościowych nieruchomości, udziałów w spółkach oraz innych aktywów. Jednak, jak to często bywa, bogactwo idzie w parze ze zobowiązaniami finansowymi.

