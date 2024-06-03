Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Działki w Junoszynie i Jantarze przeznaczone do sprzedaży w drodze przetargowej

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Na przestrzeni ostatnich lat, gmina Stegna pozyskała kilka nieruchomości, które teraz zostały przeznaczone do sprzedaży w drodze przetargowej. Działki te, położone w miejscowościach Junoszyno i Jantar, oferują różnorodne możliwości zabudowy i znajdują się w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach.

Pierwszą oferowaną działką jest działka o powierzchni 0,1577 ha w Junoszynie, znajdująca się w strefie ochrony układu ruralistycznego. Działka ta jest niezabudowana i nieuzbrojona, jej ukształtowanie terenu jest płaskie. Przez działkę przebiega sieć kanalizacji sanitarnej, a w jej sąsiedztwie znajduje się przewód elektroenergetyczny, telekomunikacyjny oraz kanalizacja sanitarna i wodociąg. Cena wywoławcza tej nieruchomości wynosi 320 000,00 zł.

Kolejna działka, o powierzchni 0,2200 ha, znajduje się również w Junoszynie. Jest to niezabudowana i nieuzbrojona działka o zbliżonym kształcie prostokąta. Ukształtowanie terenu jest płaskie, a w jej sąsiedztwie przebiega wodociąg. Cena wywoławcza tej nieruchomości wynosi 564 100,00 zł.

Ostatnia oferowana działka znajduje się w Jantarze. Ma powierzchnię 0,1794 ha i jest niezabudowana. W jej bezpośrednim sąsiedztwie znajduje się sieć kanalizacyjna, wodociągowa oraz przewód elektroenergetyczny. Cena wywoławcza tej nieruchomości wynosi 570 000,00 zł.

Nieruchomości te są przeznaczone do sprzedaży w trybie przetargu ustnego nieograniczonego. Do ceny nieruchomości zostanie doliczony podatek VAT w wysokości 23%. Nabywcy zostaną wyłonieni w wyniku przetargu, a pełna cena nieruchomości musi być opłacona przed podpisaniem aktu notarialnego.

To doskonała okazja dla tych, którzy poszukują nieruchomości w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach. Niezależnie od celu zabudowy, te działki mogą zapewnić wiele możliwości. Nie wahaj się, zgłoś swoje zainteresowanie i być może zostaniesz właścicielem jednej z tych unikalnych nieruchomości.

The properties being offered for sale in the municipality of Stegna, specifically in the towns of Junoszyno and Jantar, present diverse development possibilities in attractive locations. Over the years, the Stegna municipality has acquired several properties, which are now being made available for sale through a tender process.

The first plot of land is located in Junoszyno and has an area of 0.1577 hectares. It is situated in a rural protection zone and is currently undeveloped and not equipped with utilities. The terrain of this plot is flat, and it has sanitary sewer infrastructure running through it, as well as nearby electrical and telecommunications lines. The reserve price for this property is 320,000.00 PLN.

Similarly located in Junoszyno, the next property being offered for sale is a plot of land with an area of 0.2200 hectares. It is also undeveloped and not equipped with utilities. The shape of this rectangular plot is similar to the previous one, and the terrain is also flat. It is in close proximity to a water supply system. The reserve price for this property is 564,100.00 PLN.

Lastly, there is a plot of land available for sale in Jantar. It has an area of 0.1794 hectares and is currently undeveloped. The immediate vicinity of this property includes a sewage network, a water supply system, and an electrical line. The reserve price for this property is 570,000.00 PLN.

These properties are being sold via an unlimited oral tender process, and the sale price will be subject to a 23% VAT tax. The buyers will be selected through the tender, and the full price of the property must be paid before the signing of the notarial deed.

This presents an excellent opportunity for those in search of properties in attractive locations. Regardless of the intended use, these plots of land offer a range of possibilities. Don’t hesitate to express your interest and you may become the owner of one of these unique properties.

For more information, visit the official website of the Stegna municipality through this link: Stegna municipality.