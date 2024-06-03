Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Fabryka Wody: Nowy Symbol Rozwoju Szczecina

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 czerwca, 2024

Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Szczecinie są stale na wzrostowej ścieżce, jednak to rejon nowo otwartego aquaparku, Fabryki Wody, bije wszelkie rekordy. Ceny mieszkań deweloperskich i ofert na rynku wtórnym przekraczają nawet 12 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Obecnie, w Fabryce Wody, można znaleźć mieszkania o cenach porównywalnych do tych w centrum Szczecina lub w najbardziej prestiżowych częściach miasta. Miejsce to z pewnością podnosi atrakcyjność nieruchomości, zwłaszcza dla mieszkańców bloków naprzeciwko, którzy mogą mówić, że prawie mają mieszkanie z basenem.

Nowa inwestycja Fabryki Wody ma ogromny wpływ na rynek nieruchomości w okolicy. Cena dwupokojowego mieszkania na ulicy 1 maja osiąga aż 559 tysięcy złotych, a 29-metrowa kawalerka na tej samej ulicy kosztuje 419 tysięcy złotych. Również oferta dwupokojowego mieszkania na ulicy Druckiego-Lubeckiego w cenie 460 tysięcy złotych jest bardzo wysoka. To właśnie bliskość Fabryki Wody sprawia, że takie stawki są możliwe.

Fabryka Wody to idealna lokalizacja dla rodzin z dziećmi, ze względu na niewielką odległość do aquaparku. Dodatkowo, atrakcyjność tego miejsca nie tylko pod względem wodnej rozrywki, ale także bliskość do centrum Szczecina i Wałów Chrobrego sprawia, że inwestycja ta może okazać się bardzo interesująca dla inwestorów.

Eksperci rynku nieruchomości są zgodni, że otwarcie tak dużej inwestycji, jak Fabryka Wody, będzie miało trwały wpływ na wzrost wartości nieruchomości w tej okolicy, zarówno na rynku pierwotnym, jak i wtórnym. Przewiduje się również rozwój infrastruktury społecznej i pojawienie się nowych punktów usługowych, które skorzystają na większym ruchu mieszkańców.

Można spodziewać się dalszego wzrostu cen nieruchomości w okolicy Fabryki Wody. Będzie to zależeć od standardu lokali oraz możliwości aranżacyjnych. Jedno jest pewne: Fabryka Wody będzie generatorem wzrostu cen na długo. Ta inwestycja z pewnością stanie się symbolem rozwoju Szczecina.

Investments in real estate in Szczecin are constantly on the rise, but it is the area around the newly opened water park, Fabryka Wody, that is breaking all records. The prices of developer apartments and offers on the secondary market are even reaching up to 12,000 złoty per square meter.

Currently, in Fabryka Wody, you can find apartments at prices comparable to those in the center of Szczecin or in the most prestigious parts of the city. This location certainly increases the attractiveness of the properties, especially for residents of the blocks opposite, who can say they almost have an apartment with a swimming pool.

The new investment in Fabryka Wody has a huge impact on the real estate market in the area. The price of a two-bedroom apartment on 1 Maja Street reaches as high as 559,000 złoty, and a 29-square-meter studio apartment on the same street costs 419,000 złoty. The offer for a two-bedroom apartment on Druckiego-Lubeckiego Street at a price of 460,000 złoty is also very high. It is the proximity to Fabryka Wody that makes such prices possible.

Fabryka Wody is an ideal location for families with children, due to its close proximity to the water park. Additionally, the attractiveness of this place is not only in terms of water entertainment, but also its proximity to the center of Szczecin and Wały Chrobrego, making this investment very interesting for investors.

Real estate market experts agree that the opening of such a large investment, like Fabryka Wody, will have a lasting impact on the increase in the value of properties in this area, both in the primary and secondary market. The development of social infrastructure and the emergence of new service points, which will benefit from increased foot traffic from residents, are also anticipated.

Further price growth in the area around Fabryka Wody can be expected. This will depend on the standard of the properties and the possibilities for interior design. One thing is certain: Fabryka Wody will be a generator of price growth for a long time. This investment will certainly become a symbol of the development of Szczecin.

