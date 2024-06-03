Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowa oferta nieruchomości w Gminie Nowa Ruda

3 czerwca, 2024

Władze Gminy Nowa Ruda ogłaszają publicznie nową ofertę sprzedaży nieruchomości. Wykaz nieruchomości, który został wywieszony na tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Gminy Nowa Ruda, prezentuje nieruchomości przeznaczone do sprzedaży w okresie od 3 czerwca 2024 r. do 24 czerwca 2024 r. Ogłoszenie to jest wynikiem Zarządzenia Nr 232/24 Wójta Gminy Nowa Ruda z dnia 3 czerwca 2024 r.

Jedną z oferowanych nieruchomości jest działka o powierzchni 0,2040 ha oznaczona jako SW2K/00027571/4 w katastrze nieruchomości. Działka ta znajduje się w obrębie Bartnica. Aktualnie zabudowana jest budynkiem sakralnym, który został zrealizowany przez Parafię Rzymskokatolicką w Świerkach. Budynek ten powstał na podstawie decyzji i pozwolenia na budowę. Dostępne są również informacje na temat powierzchni zabudowy, powierzchni użytkowej oraz kubatury budynku. Nieruchomość ta jest skomunikowana z sieciami energetyczną, wodociągową i teletechniczną.

Według Studium uwarunkowań i kierunków zagospodarowania przestrzennego Gminy Nowa Ruda, część terenu, na którym znajduje się ta nieruchomość, jest przeznaczona pod zabudowę jednorodzinną lub zagrodową oraz obiekty usług i produkcji, które nie kolidują z funkcją mieszkaniową. Inna część terenu przeznaczona jest na cele cmentarne wraz z obiektami obsługi.

Nieruchomość ta jest dostępna do sprzedaży w formie bezprzetargowej. Cena nieruchomości obejmuje jedynie grunt bez zabudowań i wynosi 88 666 zł. Należy jednak pamiętać, że do ceny sprzedaży zostanie doliczony podatek VAT w wysokości 23%.

Przysługuje pierwszeństwo w nabyciu tej nieruchomości osobom, które mają roszczenie o nabycie nieruchomości z mocy ustawy o gospodarce nieruchomościami lub odrębnych przepisów. Osoby, które są poprzednimi właścicielami nieruchomości przed 5 grudnia 1990 r. lub ich spadkobiercami, również mają pierwszeństwo w nabyciu.

Jeżeli jesteś zainteresowany nabyciem tej nieruchomości, czas na złożenie wniosku trwa 6 tygodni licząc od dnia wywieszenia wykazu. Nie przegap tej okazji i zgłoś swoje zainteresowanie już teraz!

The announcement made by the authorities of Gmina Nowa Ruda regarding the sale of properties presents an opportunity for interested buyers. The list of properties available for sale, which has been posted on the notice board of the Gmina Nowa Ruda Office, includes properties that will be available for purchase from June 3, 2024, to June 24, 2024. This announcement is a result of the Decree No. 232/24 issued by the Mayor of Gmina Nowa Ruda on June 3, 2024.

One of the properties being offered for sale is a plot of land measuring 0.2040 hectares, identified as SW2K/00027571/4 in the land register. This plot of land is located within the Bartnica area and is currently occupied by a religious building constructed by the Roman Catholic Parish in Świerki. The construction of this building was authorized and permitted. Information regarding the building’s footprint, usable area, and volume is also available. The property is connected to the electricity, water, and telecommunications networks.

According to the Spatial Development Conditions and Directions Study of Gmina Nowa Ruda, a portion of the land on which this property is situated is designated for single-family or farmhouse construction, as well as for service and production facilities that do not interfere with residential functions. Another portion of the land is designated for cemetery purposes, along with supporting facilities.

This property is available for sale on a non-bidding basis. The price of the property includes only the land without any buildings and amounts to 88,666 PLN. However, it is important to note that the sales price will be subject to the addition of a 23% VAT tax.

Priority for the acquisition of this property is given to individuals who have a legal claim to acquire property under the Real Estate Management Act or other specific regulations. Previous owners of the property before December 5, 1990, or their heirs also have priority in acquisition.

If you are interested in purchasing this property, you have a 6-week period from the date of the list being posted to submit your application. Do not miss out on this opportunity and express your interest now!

For more information on the sale of properties by Gmina Nowa Ruda, you can visit their official website: Gmina Nowa Ruda.

Please note that the provided link to the official website is for reference purposes only and should be verified for the most up-to-date information.