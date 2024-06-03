Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe mieszkania na wynajem w Warszawie – komfortowe i ekologiczne

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Platforma mieszkaniowa Nrep, znana z oferowania długoterminowych mieszkań na wynajem, rozwija swoje portfolio inwestycji w Warszawie. Oprócz lokalizacji na Mokotowie i Bemowie, teraz są również dostępne mieszkania na Pradze Północ. Projekt dewelopera Wawel Development otrzymał certyfikat BREEAM na poziomie VERY GOOD, co świadczy o zrównoważonym charakterze budynków.

Nowe mieszkania Lett Markowska oferują łącznie 116 lokali typu studio oraz dwupokojowych. Wkrótce oferta zostanie rozszerzona o kolejne 63 mieszkania, zapewniając ostatecznie 179 miejsc zamieszkania. Wszystkie lokale są już w pełni umeblowane i wyposażone, zapewniając wygodę i funkcjonalność najemcom. Oprócz tego, mieszkańcy mają dostęp do garażu podziemnego, komórek lokatorskich oraz placu zabaw.

Nowością w tej lokalizacji jest również strefa coworkingowa, gdzie mieszkańcy mogą korzystać z nowoczesnych miejsc pracy, wyposażonych w ergonomiczne biurka, szybkie Wi-Fi i inne udogodnienia. Ponadto, obiekt ten oferuje również strefę relaksu, gdzie można odpocząć i zrelaksować się.

Platforma Lett odpowiada na rosnące zapotrzebowanie na nowoczesne i komfortowe przestrzenie mieszkaniowe w atrakcyjnych częściach miasta. Oprócz zapewnienia wygodnego mieszkania z dogodnym dostępem do komunikacji miejskiej, Lett stara się również budować społeczność mieszkańców. Dzięki przestrzeniom wspólnym i organizowanym wydarzeniom, mieszkańcy mają szansę na integrację sąsiedzką.

Ważnym aspektem wszystkich inwestycji platformy Lett jest dbałość o środowisko. Już na etapie budowy zastosowano niskoemisyjne materiały budowlane, a budynek wyposażono w rozwiązania ograniczające emisję CO2. Na dachu zainstalowano również panele słoneczne. Dzięki tym działaniom budynek otrzymał certyfikat BREEAM na poziomie VERY GOOD.

Inwestycja na Pradze Północ to doskonała możliwość dywersyfikacji przychodów dla dewelopera Wawel Development. Mieszkania oferują wysoki standard i optymalną powierzchnię, spełniając wymagania rynku najmu. Ponadto, mają pionierskie rozwiązania z zakresu ochrony środowiska i efektywności energetycznej, które znajdą zastosowanie również w przyszłych projektach.

Jeśli interesujesz się inwestycjami na warszawskim rynku nieruchomości, śledź nasze nowości na Facebooku lub napisz do nas na adres: [email protected].

The Nrep housing platform, known for offering long-term rental apartments, is expanding its investment portfolio in Warsaw. In addition to locations in Mokotow and Bemowo, there are now also apartments available in Praga Polnoc. The Wawel Development project has received a BREEAM certification at the VERY GOOD level, indicating the sustainable nature of the buildings.

The new Lett Markowska apartments offer a total of 116 studio and two-room units. The offering will soon be expanded to include an additional 63 apartments, ultimately providing 179 living spaces. All units are already fully furnished and equipped, ensuring comfort and functionality for tenants. In addition, residents have access to underground parking, storage units, and a playground.

A novelty in this location is the co-working area, where residents can make use of modern work spaces equipped with ergonomic desks, fast Wi-Fi, and other amenities. Furthermore, the facility also offers a relaxation zone where one can unwind and relax.

Lett platform responds to the growing demand for modern and comfortable living spaces in attractive parts of the city. In addition to providing convenient housing with easy access to public transportation, Lett also aims to build a community among residents. Through shared spaces and organized events, residents have the opportunity to socialize and integrate with their neighbors.

An important aspect of all Lett platform investments is the focus on environmental care. Low-emission building materials were used during construction, and the building is equipped with solutions that reduce CO2 emissions. Solar panels have also been installed on the roof. Thanks to these efforts, the building has received a BREEAM certification at the VERY GOOD level.

The investment in Praga Polnoc represents an excellent opportunity for revenue diversification for Wawel Development. The apartments offer a high standard and optimal space, meeting the rental market requirements. Moreover, they incorporate pioneering environmental protection and energy efficiency solutions, which will also be applied in future projects.

If you are interested in investments in the Warsaw real estate market, follow our updates on Facebook or contact us at [email protected].

