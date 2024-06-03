Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozsądne podejście klientów na rynku mieszkaniowym w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych za maj 2024 roku, mieszkania w Warszawie pozostają najdroższe w Polsce. Średnia cena mieszkań w stolicy wynosi niespełna 17,1 tysiąca złotych za metr kwadratowy, podczas gdy najtańsze lokale można znaleźć w Radomiu za ponad 8,5 tysiąca złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Eksperci zauważają, że wzrost cen mieszkań jest częściowo spowodowany pojawieniem się nowych, mniejszych mieszkań, których cena za metr kwadratowy jest zawsze wyższa od średniej. Ten trend podnosi wartość dla całego miasta. Jednakże, gdy z rynku znikają tańsze mieszkania ze względu na wyprzedanie ich zapasów, średnia cena mieszkań rośnie.

Według Roberta Chojnackiego, twórcy i współwłaściciela portali Tabelaofert.pl oraz luksusowemieszkania.pl., uczestnicy rynku mieszkaniowego w Warszawie wykazali się dużym rozsądkiem i rozwagą w obliczu zapowiedzi dotyczących programu kredytów „Na start”. Zamiast natychmiast reagować na ogłoszenie programu, potencjalni nabywcy postanowili skorzystać z czasu wolnego, relaksując się nad morzem lub w górach, w pełni ignorując spekulacje o możliwej kolejnej fali wzrostów cen lub masowym wykupywaniu mieszkań. Ponadto, klienci czekają na obniżki stóp procentowych, co dodatkowo spowalnia rynek mieszkaniowy.

Katarzyna Tworska, dyrektor zarządzająca REDNET 24, firmy sprzedającej lokale deweloperskie, potwierdza spadek sprzedaży mieszkań. Jest to częściowo wynikiem większej dostępności ofert na rynku, co skutkuje zwiększeniem oczekiwania klientów na obniżki stóp procentowych. Klienci, którzy już nie muszą konkurować o dostęp do ofert, czekają na bardziej korzystne warunki, zanim podejmą decyzję zakupową.

Pomimo obecnych trendów na rynku mieszkaniowym w Warszawie, eksperci prognozują, że cena mieszkań nadal będzie utrzymywać się na wysokim poziomie. Wpływ na to będzie miała zarówno popyt, jak i dostępność ofert na rynku.

