Rynek budowlany w Polsce: Trendy i prognozy

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek budowlany i nieruchomości w Polsce odnotowuje różnorodne trendy i zmiany w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku. Wartość sprzedaży farb dekoracyjnych w Polsce utrzymała się na poziomie 521 milionów złotych, jednak wolumen sprzedaży spadł o 7%.

Rząd planuje wprowadzenie nowelizacji dotyczącej budowy drogi wodnej łączącej Zalew Wiślany z Zatoką Gdańską, zwiększając kwotę środków na Program do 2 160 499 104 zł i wydłużając termin realizacji przedsięwzięcia do roku 2026.

Produkcja cementu zanotowała wzrost o 7,4% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku.

W sektorze nieruchomości odnotowano wzrost obrotów najemców w centrach handlowych o 6% oraz wzrost liczby odwiedzających o 3,1% w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku.

Spadek udzielonych kredytów mieszkaniowych w porównaniu do poprzedniego kwartału wyniósł 6,33%, ale wzrósł o 193,63% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Bankowcy również oczekują wzrostu kredytów mieszkaniowych dla osób indywidualnych w najbliższych 6 miesiącach, a odsetek bankowców oczekujących wzrostu kredytów inwestycyjnych przedsiębiorstw również wzrósł.

Na rynku magazynowym odnotowano spadek aktywności o 25% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego, ale polski rynek nadal pozostaje jednym z najaktywniejszych w Europie.

Wśród spółek budowlanych i nieruchomościowych, wiele z nich odnotowało straty netto w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku, takie jak Tower Investments, BBI Development czy GK Immobile. Jednak są też spółki, które odnotowały zyski netto, takie jak Wikana czy Unibep.

Rynek budowlany i nieruchomościowy w Polsce nadal jest dynamiczny i pełen zmian. Pomimo pewnych trudności, istnieje nadzieja na ożywienie na rynku w najbliższej przyszłości.

The construction and real estate market in Poland has experienced various trends and changes in the first quarter of 2024. The value of decorative paint sales in Poland remained at the level of 521 million złoty, but the volume of sales decreased by 7%.

The government plans to introduce an amendment regarding the construction of a waterway connecting the Vistula Lagoon with the Gulf of Gdańsk, increasing the amount of funds for the program to 2,160,499,104 złoty and extending the project completion deadline to 2026.

Cement production has seen a growth of 7.4% compared to the previous year.

In the real estate sector, tenant turnover in shopping centers increased by 6% and the number of visitors grew by 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

The decrease in granted housing loans compared to the previous quarter was 6.33%, but it increased by 193.63% compared to the previous year. Bankers also expect an increase in housing loans for individuals in the next 6 months, and the percentage of bankers expecting an increase in investment loans for businesses has also risen.

The warehouse market has seen a 25% decline in activity compared to the previous year, but the Polish market still remains one of the most active in Europe.

Among construction and real estate companies, many of them have reported net losses in the first quarter of 2024, such as Tower Investments, BBI Development, or GK Immobile. However, there are also companies that have reported net profits, such as Wikana or Unibep.

The construction and real estate market in Poland continues to be dynamic and full of changes. Despite certain difficulties, there is hope for a revival in the market in the near future.

