Rynek farb dekoracyjnych w Polsce się stabilizuje

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek farb dekoracyjnych w Polsce podtrzymuje swoją wartość sprzedaży, wynoszącą 521 mln zł w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku, jak donosi Polski Związek Producentów Farb i Klejów (PZPFiK). Choć obserwuje się spadek wolumenu sprzedaży o 7%, trend utrzymuje się na poziomie z poprzedniego roku. To oznacza, że polscy konsumenci wciąż inwestują w dekoracyjne farby, choć w mniejszych ilościach.

Przedsiębiorstwa z branży budowlanej nadal obserwują rozwój rynku nieruchomości w Polsce. Rząd planuje przyjęcie nowelizacji uchwały w sprawie budowy drogi wodnej do Zatoki Gdańskiej. Zwiększenie ogólnej kwoty środków na ten program do wysokości 2 160 499 104 zł pozwoli na dokończenie projektu do roku 2026. To ważny krok w rozwijaniu infrastruktury kraju i pobudzaniu sektora budownictwa.

Nadzieje na stabilny wzrost są także związane z produkcją cementu, która wzrosła o 7,4% w kwietniu 2024 roku, wynika z danych Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego (GUS). Ten wzrost może być dobrym wskaźnikiem dla całej branży budowlanej i nieruchomościowej, ponieważ produkcja cementu jest wskaźnikiem popytu na materiały budowlane.

Na rynku nieruchomości można zauważyć różnorodne trendy. Obroty w centrach handlowych w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku wzrosły o 6% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego, co wskazuje na wzrost zainteresowania klientów. Banki udzieliły także większą liczbę kredytów mieszkaniowych, a prezes AMRON Jacek Furga przewiduje udzielenie 170-180 tys. kredytów mieszkaniowych w 2024 roku.

Podsumowując, rynek budowlany i nieruchomościowy w Polsce wykazuje pewne oznaki stabilizacji. Choć sprzedaż farb dekoracyjnych pozostaje na stałym poziomie, wzrost produkcji cementu i rozwój infrastruktury dają nadzieję na dalszy rozwój sektora. Obroty w centrach handlowych rosną, a banki udzielają większej liczby kredytów mieszkaniowych. To dobre wieści dla branży budowlanej i nieruchomościowej w kraju.

The decorative paint market in Poland is maintaining its sales value, reaching PLN 521 million in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Polish Association of Paint and Adhesive Producers (PZPFiK). Although there has been a 7% decrease in sales volume, the trend remains consistent with the previous year. This indicates that Polish consumers are still investing in decorative paints, albeit in smaller quantities.

Companies in the construction industry continue to observe the development of the real estate market in Poland. The government plans to adopt a resolution amendment regarding the construction of a waterway to the Gulf of Gdańsk. Increasing the total amount of funds for this program to PLN 2,160,499,104 will allow for the completion of the project by 2026. This is an important step in developing the country’s infrastructure and stimulating the construction sector.

Hopes for stable growth are also linked to cement production, which increased by 7.4% in April 2024, according to data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS). This growth may serve as a good indicator for the entire construction and real estate industry, as cement production is a measure of demand for building materials.

Various trends can be observed in the real estate market. Turnover in shopping centers increased by 6% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, indicating growing customer interest. Banks have also issued a higher number of housing loans, and the president of AMRON, Jacek Furga, predicts the issuance of 170,000 to 180,000 housing loans in 2024.

In conclusion, the construction and real estate market in Poland is showing signs of stability. While decorative paint sales remain steady, the growth in cement production and infrastructure development provides hope for further sectoral growth. Turnover in shopping centers is increasing, and banks are granting a greater number of housing loans. These are positive developments for the construction and real estate industry in the country.