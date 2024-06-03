Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zalety i ograniczenia nowego systemu ochrony numeru PESEL

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Od listopada ubiegłego roku aplikacja mObywatel umożliwia zastrzeżenie numeru PESEL w celu ochrony przed oszustwami finansowymi. System ten stanowił ważny krok w walce z wyłudzaniem pieniędzy, takim jak zaciąganie kredytów na czyjeś nazwisko bez zgody dotyczącej osoby. Teraz, od 1 czerwca, wchodzi w życie kolejna rewolucja, która nakłada obowiązek sprawdzania zarejestrowanego numeru PESEL przed zawarciem umowy kredytowej lub podjęciem innych istotnych czynności.

Nie tylko banki, ale także instytucje kredytowe i notariusze zostaną zobowiązani do skonsultowania rejestrów w celu sprawdzenia, czy numer PESEL osoby ubiegającej się o kredyt lub dokonującej wpisu do księgi wieczystej nie został zastrzeżony. Również sprzedaż lub kupno nieruchomości może zostać zablokowane, jeśli któraś ze stron transakcji ma zastrzeżony numer PESEL. Dzięki temu nowemu systemowi istnieje większe zabezpieczenie dla obu stron umowy.

Pomimo tych korzystnych aspektów, istnieją pewne ograniczenia. W przypadku czynności takich jak sporządzenie pełnomocnictwa do nabycia nieruchomości, notariusz może odmówić wykonania czynności, jeśli numer PESEL osoby nie przeszedł pozytywnej weryfikacji. Podobnie, w przypadku umów dwustronnych, takich jak umowa majątkowa małżeńska, notariusz ma prawo odmówić wykonania czynności, jeśli zostanie stwierdzone zastrzeżenie numeru PESEL.

Na szczęście istnieje prosty sposób, aby wyjść z takiej sytuacji. Wystarczy zrezygnować z zastrzeżenia przed planowaną wizytą. Sama rezygnacja z zastrzeżenia numeru PESEL może odbyć się online za pomocą serwisu mObywatel.gov.pl lub aplikacji mObywatel, a także osobiście w urzędzie gminy. Po przeprowadzeniu niezbędnych czynności notarialnych, numer PESEL można ponownie zastrzec, zapewniając tym samym dodatkową ochronę.

Nowy system ochrony numeru PESEL niewątpliwie wpływa na zwiększenie bezpieczeństwa finansowego obywateli. Jednak, przestrzeganie przepisów i dokładne weryfikowanie numeru PESEL w celu uniknięcia zawierania transakcji z osobą, której numer został zastrzeżony, może przysporzyć pewnych niedogodności. Ważne jest, aby korzystać z dostępnych narzędzi i świadomie chronić swoje dane osobowe.

The introduction of the mObywatel application in October of last year has allowed for the reservation of the PESEL number in order to protect against financial fraud. This system has been an important step in combating money scams such as taking out loans in someone else’s name without their consent. Now, starting from June 1st, another revolution comes into effect, which imposes an obligation to check the registered PESEL number before entering into a credit agreement or undertaking other significant actions.

Not only banks, but also credit institutions and notaries will be required to consult registers to check whether the PESEL number of the person applying for a loan or making an entry in the land register has been reserved. Additionally, the sale or purchase of real estate can be blocked if either party to the transaction has a reserved PESEL number. This new system provides greater protection for both parties to the agreement.

Despite these beneficial aspects, there are certain limitations. In the case of actions such as drafting a power of attorney for the acquisition of real estate, a notary may refuse to perform the action if the PESEL number of the person did not pass a positive verification. Similarly, in the case of bilateral agreements, such as a marital property agreement, a notary has the right to refuse to perform the action if a PESEL number reservation is detected.

Fortunately, there is a simple way to address such a situation. It is sufficient to cancel the reservation before the planned visit. The cancellation of the reservation of the PESEL number can be done online using the mObywatel.gov.pl website or the mObywatel application, as well as in person at the municipality office. After completing the necessary notarial actions, the PESEL number can be reserved again, thereby providing additional protection.

The new system of protecting the PESEL number undoubtedly enhances the financial security of citizens. However, compliance with regulations and thorough verification of the PESEL number to avoid entering into transactions with a person whose number has been reserved may cause certain inconveniences. It is important to use the available tools and consciously protect personal data.

