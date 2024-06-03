Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zwołane zostaje Zwyczajne Walne Zgromadzenie spółki Partner-Nieruchomości S.A.

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. poinformowała o zwołaniu Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia na dzień 25 czerwca 2024 roku. W trakcie spotkania, które odbędzie się przy ul. Warszawskiej 27 w Pułtusku, omówione zostaną istotne kwestie dotyczące działalności spółki.

Zarząd spółki podkreślił, że decyzja o zwołaniu Walnego Zgromadzenia wynika z konieczności przedyskutowania różnorodnych spraw związanych z bieżącym funkcjonowaniem Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. W związku z tym, pełna treść ogłoszenia o zwołaniu Walnego Zgromadzenia oraz projekty uchwał zostały zamieszczone w załącznikach do raportu bieżącego.

Spotkanie będzie miało miejsce o godzinie 9:00 i stanowi ważne wydarzenie dla akcjonariuszy spółki. Walne Zgromadzenie umożliwi im wspólną debatę i podjęcie ważnych decyzji dotyczących rozwoju i strategicznego kierunku Partner-Nieruchomości S.A.

Warto zaznaczyć, że obecne ogłoszenie jest skorygowane w związku z dołączeniem niewłaściwych plików dotyczących Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia. Emintent Spółki przekazuje więc w załączeniu ponownie, wszystkie niezbędne informacje. Pozostałe szczegóły dotyczące ogłoszenia pozostają bez zmian.

Zaplanowane Zwyczajne Walne Zgromadzenie Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. zapowiada się jako ważne wydarzenie dla akcjonariuszy, którzy będą mieli okazję wziąć aktywny udział w dyskusji i podejmowaniu kluczowych decyzji. Spotkanie ma istotne znaczenie dla przyszłości spółki.

The real estate industry is a highly competitive and dynamic sector that plays a crucial role in the economy. Partner-Nieruchomości S.A., being a part of this industry, recognizes the importance of discussing various issues related to its operations. The company has called for an Ordinary General Meeting on June 25, 2024, at the address Warszawska 27 in Pułtusk.

During the meeting, important matters regarding the activities of Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. will be discussed. This includes topics such as current functioning, development, and strategic direction of the company. The management emphasizes that the decision to convene the General Meeting stems from the necessity to address diverse issues.

The announcement about the General Meeting, along with the draft resolutions, has been included as attachments to the current report. This ensures that shareholders have access to the complete information required for the discussions and decision-making process during the meeting.

Attendees of the meeting, especially the shareholders of Partner-Nieruchomości S.A., will have an opportunity to actively participate in the debate and make important decisions. As shareholders, their input and decisions regarding the future development of the company hold significant weight.

It is worth noting that the current announcement has been corrected due to the inclusion of incorrect files related to the Ordinary General Meeting. As a result, all the necessary information has been reattached, while the remaining details of the announcement remain unchanged.

