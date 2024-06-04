Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Biurowiec Metron zmienia właściciela podczas dynamicznego rynku nieruchomości w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 4 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Budynek biurowy Metron, położony przy al. Niepodległości na warszawskim Mokotowie, przeszedł w ręce dwóch nowych inwestorów – Alides Polska i AYA Properties Fund. Ta transakcja ma miejsce w czasach dynamicznego rozwoju rynku nieruchomości w Warszawie.

Po przejęciu budynku przez nowych właścicieli, firma SGI, która nabyła biurowiec w 2021 roku, zawarła nową, 10-letnią umowę najmu z głównym najemcą – Państwową Inspekcją Pracy (PIP). W ciągu trzech lat od transakcji nowi właściciele przeprowadzili remont budynku, wprowadzając nowoczesne rozwiązania zarządzania.

Sam budynek Metron oferuje około 7,7 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych powierzchni biurowej. Choć wartość transakcji nie została podana do publicznej wiadomości, to wyraziste zainteresowanie tym rynkiem pokazuje, że inwestorzy wciąż widzą potencjał w nieruchomościach komercyjnych w Warszawie.

Firma SGI jest częścią holdingu Willet, który działa w wielu obszarach, takich jak rynek nieruchomości, finansowanie podmiotów niepublicznych i inwestycje typu private equity. To jeden z wielu projektów, w których SGI angażuje się w stolicy, gdzie buduje swoją obecność jako deweloper i inwestor.

Transakcja dotycząca biurowca Metron to tylko jeden z przykładów dynamicznie rozwijającego się rynku nieruchomości w Warszawie. Inwestorzy nadal widzą potencjał w tej branży, a miasto jest atrakcyjnym miejscem dla biznesu.

The commercial real estate industry in Warsaw is experiencing dynamic growth, as evidenced by the recent transaction involving the office building Metron. Located on Al. Niepodległości in the city’s Mokotów district, the property has been acquired by two new investors, Alides Polska and AYA Properties Fund. The exact value of the transaction has not been disclosed publicly, but the strong interest in the market indicates that investors continue to see potential in commercial real estate in Warsaw.

Following the acquisition, the building’s new owners, SGI, which purchased the property in 2021, have entered into a new 10-year lease agreement with the main tenant, the State Labor Inspectorate (PIP). Over the course of three years since the transaction, the new owners have carried out renovations on the building, implementing modern management solutions.

Metron offers approximately 7,700 square meters of office space. The transaction highlights the ongoing interest in the commercial real estate market in Warsaw, with investors recognizing the city’s attractiveness as a business destination.

SGI is part of the Willet holding company, which operates in various sectors, including real estate, financing of non-public entities, and private equity investments. The company has been actively involved in numerous projects in the capital city, establishing its presence as a developer and investor.

The transaction involving the Metron office building represents just one example of the rapidly expanding real estate market in Warsaw. Investors continue to see potential in the industry, and the city remains an attractive location for businesses.

For more information on the real estate market in Warsaw, you can visit the Warsaw Point website. Warsaw Point is a reliable source of news and insights related to various sectors, including real estate, and provides market forecasts and analysis.

Another useful resource is the Property News website. Property News covers the latest developments in the Polish real estate market, including market trends, investment opportunities, and industry-related issues.

These websites can provide a deeper understanding of the industry, market forecasts, and the various issues related to the real estate sector in Warsaw.