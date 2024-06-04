Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Góral z Zakopanego: Krezus na rynku nieruchomości i miłośnik turystyki

Andrzej Gut-Mostowy, znany góral z Zakopanego i poseł PiS, nie tylko odnosi sukcesy w polityce, ale także jest prawdziwym krezusem na rynku nieruchomości. Z informacji udostępnionych przez Radka Karbowskiego, twórcę Skrótu Politycznego, wynika, że w zeszłym roku Gut-Mostowy zarobił ponad 2,8 miliona złotych z samego wynajmu nieruchomości. Ta imponująca suma czyni go najbogatszym polskim posłem w tej dziedzinie.

Andrzej Gut-Mostowy ma solidne podstawy do swojego sukcesu. Urodził się w Zakopanem i tam ukończył zarówno szkołę podstawową, jak i średnią. Jest absolwentem prestiżowej Akademii Ekonomicznej w Krakowie, co przyczyniło się do jego doskonałych zdolności biznesowych. Jako przedsiębiorca działa głównie w branży hotelowej i turystycznej. Kiedyś był współwłaścicielem słynnego hotelu „Sabała” w Zakopanem oraz prowadził stację narciarską Witów-Ski.

Jest to jednak tylko część aktywności Gut-Mostowego. W 2020 roku został wiceministrem rozwoju i przekazał udziały w swoich przedsięwzięciach biznesowych żonie Bożenie. W czasie pandemii koronawirusa był pomysłodawcą bonu turystycznego, który miał wesprzeć branżę turystyczną w trudnych czasach. W 2023 roku został ponownie wybrany na posła.

Andrzej Gut-Mostowy to jednak nie tylko człowiek biznesu i polityki. Angażuje się również w różne inicjatywy społeczne i charytatywne. Jest członkiem Zakonu Rycerzy Kolumba, największej na świecie rzymskokatolickiej organizacji charytatywnej. W Polsce Rycerze Kolumba działają od 2005 roku, a Gut-Mostowy pełnił nawet funkcję Delegata Terytorialnego tej organizacji. To nie wszystko. Jest również członkiem Zakonu Uśmiechu za swoje zaangażowanie w organizację festynów „Przedsiębiorcy Podhala, Spisza, Orawy Dzieciom” w Rabce-Zdroju.

Andrzej Gut-Mostowy to człowiek sukcesu, który nie tylko osiąga znakomite wyniki w biznesie i polityce, ale także angażuje się w pomoc innym i rozwój lokalnej społeczności. Jego historia jest inspirującym przykładem dla wszystkich, którzy dążą do osiągnięcia swoich celów.

