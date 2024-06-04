Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe oblicze terenu przy metrze Kabaty – Emocje budzące przemianę starego supermarketu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Grupa Echo Investment ma nowe plany dotyczące zagospodarowania terenu przy al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 14 – budowa nowoczesnych budynków mieszkalnych. Wizja Archicom przewiduje obszerną roślinność, atrakcyjny miejski plac otoczony kawiarniami, restauracjami oraz sklep spożywczy na poziomie -1. Ważnym aspektem projektu jest dialog z mieszkańcami i lokalnymi organizacjami społecznymi.

Przemiana terenu przy metrze Kabaty jest owocem pięcioletniej pracy Grupy Echo Investment. Teren ten ma zostać przekształcony w nowoczesne budynki mieszkalne z usługami na parterze. Realizacja tego pomysłu jest uzależniona od zgody stołecznego samorządu, opartej na tzw. specustawie mieszkaniowej, która pozwala na częściowe zmodyfikowanie planu miejscowego. Prezentowane rozwiązanie jest zgodne z lokalnymi standardami urbanistycznymi i architektonicznymi, a otrzymało również pozytywną opinię Biura Architektury i Planowania Przestrzennego m.st. Warszawy.

Projektem zajęła się warszawska pracownia WWAA, a sercem całego kompleksu będzie Rynek Kabacki – nowoczesne miejsce o powierzchni 3 500 mkw. wypełnione zielenią, otoczone kawiarniami i restauracjami. Plac będzie oferował różnorodne atrakcje przez cały rok, takie jak jarmarki świąteczne czy targi śniadaniowe. Bezpośrednio z placu będzie można wejść do sklepu spożywczego na poziomie -1. Na parterach pozostałych budynków znajdą się lokale usługowe, takie jak piekarnie, salony fryzjerskie czy apteki. W sumie, blisko jedna piąta całej powierzchni projektu zostanie zagospodarowana na cele handlowo-usługowe. Na terenie kompleksu powstaną również zielone skwery i dziedzińce, gdzie posadzonych zostanie ponad 150 drzew.

Ważnym elementem projektu jest stworzenie atrakcyjnej przestrzeni publicznej pomiędzy budynkami, która pozostanie dostępna dla wszystkich bez żadnych ogrodzeń. Ruch samochodowy zostanie przeniesiony do podziemnego garażu, a pierwszeństwo będą miały piesi i rowerzyści. Dzięki temu, dojście do metra, spacer do pobliskiego lasu czy małe zakupy będą znacznie wygodniejsze. Aż 30% terenu zostanie poświęcone na powierzchnie biologicznie czynne, z czego blisko 15% to roślinność rodzima. Projekty budynków będą harmonijnie wpisywały się w istniejącą zabudowę sąsiedztwa – mówi Krzysztof Mazanek, partner w pracowni WWAA.

Architekci opracowali bryły budynków o różnej wysokości. Budynek znajdujący się przy skrzyżowaniu z ulicą Wąwozową, zgodnie z planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, osiągnie maksymalną wysokość 11 pięter. Kolejne budynki wzdłuż al. KEN będą miały 6 pięter. Na terenie wewnętrznym osiedla powstaną mniejsze budynki o różnej wysokości, w przedziale od 2 do 5 pięter. W ramach projektu zostanie wybudowanych łącznie 500 mieszkań, o różnych metrażach od 27 mkw. do 132 mkw.

Przemiana terenu po dawnym supermarkecie wzbudza wiele emocji. Deweloper ma na celu stworzenie lokalnego centrum, które będzie przyjaznym miejscem do mieszkania, spotkań i relaksu. Kabaty są szczególnym miejscem, gdzie można cieszyć się zarówno udogodnieniami miejskimi, jak i kontaktem z naturą. Projekt ma na celu spełnienie oczekiwań sąsiadów i samorządu, dlatego uwzględniane są opinie i sugestie zgłaszane za pośrednictwem strony internetowej projektu lub mailowo. Przewidziane są również spotkania informacyjne zarówno stacjonarne, jak i zdalne.

