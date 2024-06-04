Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Organizowane zgromadzenie w Warszawie – utrudnienia w ruchu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Na placu Zamkowym w Warszawie odbędzie się duże zgromadzenie publiczne, które przyciągnie wielu uczestników. To wydarzenie spowoduje pewne zmiany w ruchu drogowym, zwłaszcza w okolicach ulicy Miodowej i Krakowskiego Przedmieścia. Przez to podróżni powinni spodziewać się utrudnień.

Uczestnicy zgromadzenia mają zebrać się na placu Zamkowym około godziny 17:00, a wydarzenie potrwa do około 19:00. Jednak już wcześniej, kiedy uczestnicy będą docierali na miejsce, mogą wystąpić utrudnienia w okolicznych ulicach. Decyzję o ewentualnym zamknięciu ulic podejmą policjanci, co może wpłynąć na ruch na trasie W-Z, zwłaszcza w okolicy Starego Miasta.

Ze względu na możliwe blokady ulic Miodową i Krakowskim Przedmieściem, autobusy będą kierowane na trasy objazdowe. Autobusy linii 116, 178, 180, 503 i 518 będą jechać ulicą Kapucyńską oraz aleją „Solidarności” przez plac Bankowy, Senatorską i Królewską. W drugim kierunku, autobusy ominą zamknięty fragment trasy, skręcając w lewo w Nowolipki.

Natomiast linie 128 i 175 będą miały objazdy tylko w stronę Szczęśliwic i Lotniska Chopina, jadąc ulicami Senatorską, Wierzbową, placem Piłsudskiego i Królewską. Tramwaje linii 4 i 20 mogą skorzystać z mostu Gdańskiego, jeśli nie będzie możliwości jazdy aleją „Solidarności” przy Starym Mieście.

Ważne jest, aby podróżni byli świadomi tych zmian i przygotowali się na ewentualne utrudnienia w ruchu. Zachęcamy do śledzenia informacji na bieżąco oraz korzystania z komunikacji publicznej, której trasy również mogą ulec zmianie.

According to the article, a large public gathering will take place at Zamkowy Square in Warsaw, which is expected to attract many participants. This event will cause certain changes in traffic, especially in the vicinity of Miodowa Street and Krakowskie Przedmieście. As a result, travelers should anticipate disruptions.

The participants of the gathering are expected to assemble at Zamkowy Square around 5:00 PM, and the event will last until approximately 7:00 PM. However, even before the participants arrive at the location, there may be disruptions in the surrounding streets. The decision to potentially close the streets will be made by the police, which could affect traffic on the east-west route, especially in the area of the Old Town.

Due to the possible roadblocks on Miodowa Street and Krakowskie Przedmieście, buses will be redirected to alternative routes. Buses of lines 116, 178, 180, 503, and 518 will travel via Kapucyńska Street and „Solidarności” Avenue, passing through Bankowy Square, Senatorska Street, and Królewska Street. In the opposite direction, the buses will bypass the closed section of the route by turning left onto Nowolipki Street.

On the other hand, lines 128 and 175 will have detours only in the direction of Szczęśliwice and Chopin Airport, traveling through Senatorska Street, Wierzboła Street, Piłsudski Square, and Królewska Street. Trams of lines 4 and 20 may use Gdański Bridge if it is not possible to travel via „Solidarności” Avenue near the Old Town.

It is important for travelers to be aware of these changes and be prepared for possible traffic disruptions. It is recommended to stay updated with the latest information and consider using public transportation, whose routes may also be subject to change.

For more information on traffic updates and alternative routes, visit the official website of the Warsaw City Transportation Authority: ztm.waw.pl.