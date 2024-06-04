Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Szansa na wydzierżawienie nieruchomości w Gminie Sztutowo

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Gmina Sztutowo ogłasza możliwość wydzierżawienia dwóch nieruchomości na okres od 1 do 3 lat. To doskonała okazja dla przedsiębiorców, którzy poszukują miejsca na prowadzenie swojej działalności gospodarczej. Warto zainteresować się ofertą, ponieważ nieruchomości są znakomicie zlokalizowane i mają wiele potencjału.

Nieruchomość w Kątach Rybackich

Pierwsza nieruchomość ulokowana jest w budynku Rybacka 41 w Kątach Rybackich. Jej powierzchnia wynosi 20 m2, a przeznaczona jest na cele działalności gospodarczej. Miesięczny czynsz dzierżawny wynosi 550 zł netto, a opłaty są płatne do 30. dnia każdego miesiąca.

Nieruchomość w Sztutowie

Druga nieruchomość to teren niezabudowany w Sztutowie, o powierzchni 24 m2. Przeznaczona jest na usadowienie reklamy. Roczny czynsz dzierżawny wynosi 9600 zł netto, a opłaty są płatne do 31 marca każdego roku.

Zainteresowane osoby mogą składać wnioski o wydzierżawienie nieruchomości do 24 czerwca 2024 roku. Warto zaznaczyć, że pierwszeństwo w nabyciu nieruchomości przysługuje niektórym osobom na podstawie przepisów prawa.

Informacje na temat nieruchomości, takie jak oznaczenie, powierzchnia czy przeznaczenie, można znaleźć w ogłoszeniu. Dokładne informacje dotyczące warunków umowy dzierżawy oraz terminów płatności są dostępne na stronie internetowej gminy Sztutowo oraz w Biuletynie Informacji Publicznej.

Zainteresowane osoby mogą również uzyskać bardziej szczegółowe informacje, składając zapytanie do Wójta Gminy. Ogłoszenie, wraz z pełnymi informacjami o nieruchomościach, będzie dostępne na tablicy ogłoszeń, stronie internetowej gminy Sztutowo oraz w prasie.

Jeśli marzysz o własnym miejscu na prowadzenie działalności gospodarczej lub umiejscowieniu reklamy, nie przegap tej okazji. Być może to właśnie teraz zdobędziesz wymarzoną nieruchomość w Gminie Sztutowo!

Autor: Robert Zieliński, Wójt Gminy Sztutowo

Industry and Market Analysis:

The real estate market in the Gmina Sztutowo area is expected to see growth due to its attractive location and potential for business activities. The properties being offered for lease present a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to establish their businesses or place advertisements in strategic locations.

The demand for commercial spaces continues to rise as more individuals seek to start their own businesses. This trend, coupled with the limited availability of suitable properties, creates a favorable market for property leasing.

The tourism industry in Gmina Sztutowo is also a significant factor driving the demand for commercial spaces. The area attracts a considerable number of tourists every year, creating opportunities for businesses catering to their needs.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the leasing of properties in Gmina Sztutowo presents an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs, there are some challenges that need to be considered.

One challenge is the competitive nature of the real estate market. With limited available spaces and increasing demand, entrepreneurs may face stiff competition in securing the desired property.

Additionally, entrepreneurs need to carefully analyze the potential return on investment and the suitability of the location for their specific business. Factors such as target market proximity, accessibility, and competition should be taken into account when making a decision.

On the other hand, the properties being offered for lease present several opportunities. The attractive locations and potential clientele make them suitable for various businesses, such as retail shops, cafes, or offices. The properties in Sztutowo can also serve as valuable advertising spaces for businesses looking to increase their visibility.

Ultimately, entrepreneurs should carefully evaluate their business needs, conduct market research and analysis, and assess the financial viability of leasing these properties before making a decision.

For more information about the Gmina Sztutowo and its properties, you can visit their official website at www.sztutowo.pl.