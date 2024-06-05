Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%: Czy program spełnił swoją rolę?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Czy popularny program mieszkaniowy zwiększył samodzielność finansową młodych Polaków?

Szacuje się, że ponad 2,5 miliona dorosłych Polaków nadal mieszka z rodzicami, co stanowi wynik 52,9% w wieku od 25 do 34 lat, według najnowszych danych Eurostatu. To najgorszy rezultat w historii tego badania. Program „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” z pewnością udostępnił możliwość zakupu własnego mieszkania dla około 160 tysięcy młodych Polaków, ale czy spełnił swoją rolę?

Dane Eurostatu sugerują, że większość dorosłych Polaków mieszkających z rodzicami jest zatrudniona. Przeważają osoby pracujące, które stanowią ponad 80% tej grupy. Zaskakujące jest, że ​​w tej grupie wiekowej ponad połowa (52,9%) nie podjęła jeszcze symbolicznego kroku w dorosłe życie. To niezaprzeczalnie najgorsze wyniki od wielu lat.

Poprzednio wprowadzony program mieszkaniowy „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” miał pomóc młodym Polakom w usamodzielnieniu. Dzięki preferencyjnym warunkom, program umożliwił uzyskanie taniego kredytu hipotecznego osobom o niższych dochodach. Koszty transakcyjne zostały obniżone, a wkład własny można było zastąpić gwarancją BGK. Wynikiem było udzielenie około 100 tysięcy preferencyjnych kredytów w drugim półroczu 2023 roku. Jednak mimo tych wysiłków, odsetek dorosłych Polaków mieszkających z rodzicami nie zmniejszył się.

Przyczyną tego może być fakt, że najnowsze dane pochodzą z okresu przed wprowadzeniem programu „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%”. Dlatego nie możemy jeszcze ocenić pełnego wpływu programu na sytuację mieszkaniową młodych Polaków. Dopiero procentowy spadek osób mieszkających z rodzicami za rok będzie wiarygodnym wskaźnikiem.

Niemniej jednak, sytuacja mieszkaniowa młodych Polaków nadal jest trudna, a droga do posiadania własnego mieszkania wydłużyła się w ostatnich latach. Prace nad nowym programem mieszkaniowym „Kredyt #naStart” są już w toku, ale nie ma pewności, czy zostanie wprowadzony. Obawy przed wzrostem cen mieszkań i brakiem dostępności dla młodych kupujących są uzasadnione.

Rynek mieszkaniowy może poradzić sobie bez większych problemów, ale młodzi Polacy mogą napotkać trudności w zakupie swojego wymarzonego mieszkania. Jeśli rząd nie zrealizuje obietnicy wprowadzenia nowego programu mieszkaniowego, oznaczać to będzie ograniczenia dla rodzin i osób kupujących pierwsze mieszkanie. Mniejszy popyt na nieruchomości może również wpłynąć na ograniczenie nowych inwestycji deweloperskich. Biorąc to wszystko pod uwagę, sytuacja młodych Polaków na rynku mieszkaniowym wciąż pozostaje niewłaściwa.

The housing industry in Poland is facing challenges in addressing the housing needs of young adults. According to recent data from Eurostat, over 2.5 million adult Poles, accounting for 52.9% of those aged 25 to 34, still live with their parents, marking the highest result in the history of this study. Despite the introduction of the „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” (Safe Credit 2%) program, which provided the opportunity for approximately 160,000 young Poles to purchase their own homes, the situation remains unsatisfactory.

Eurostat data suggests that the majority of adult Poles living with their parents are employed, with over 80% of them being part of the workforce. Surprisingly, more than half (52.9%) of this age group has yet to take the symbolic step towards independent living. These are undoubtedly the worst results in many years.

The previous housing program, „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%,” was implemented specifically to assist young Poles in becoming more independent. Through favorable conditions, the program offered low-interest mortgages to individuals with lower incomes. Transaction costs were reduced, and the required down payment could be replaced with a guarantee from the Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK). As a result, approximately 100,000 preferential loans were granted in the second half of 2023. However, despite these efforts, the proportion of adult Poles living with their parents has not decreased.

One possible reason for this is that the latest data predates the implementation of the „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” program. Therefore, we cannot yet fully assess the program’s complete impact on the housing situation of young Poles. Only a percentage decrease in individuals living with their parents over the course of a year will provide a reliable indicator.

Nevertheless, the housing situation for young Poles remains challenging, and the path to owning their own homes has become longer in recent years. Work on a new housing program, „Kredyt #naStart,” is already underway, but its implementation is uncertain. Concerns about rising housing prices and a lack of availability for young buyers are justified.

While the housing market may be able to cope without significant issues, young Poles may face difficulties in purchasing their dream homes. If the government fails to deliver on its promise to introduce a new housing program, it could mean limitations for families and first-time homebuyers. A reduced demand for properties may also lead to a limitation on new developer investments. Taking all these factors into consideration, the housing situation for young Poles in the market remains inadequate.

