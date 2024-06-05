Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkań rosną, ale prognozy są niepewne

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kwiecień przyniósł kolejne wzrosty cen transakcyjnych mieszkań w Polsce. Według indeksu urban.one, opracowanego przez Cenatorium dla „Pulsu Biznesu” i Bankier.pl, ceny mieszkań wzrosły w porównaniu z marcem o 0,21 punktu, osiągając 112,81 punktu. W Warszawie odnotowano jeszcze większy wzrost, urban.one wyniósł tam 124,90 punktu, czyli o 0,36 punktu więcej. Grunty również drożały, wskaźnik wzrósł o 0,80 punktu, osiągając wartość 148,91 punktu.

Mimo że ceny mieszkań nadal rosną, obserwuje się spowolnienie sprzedaży od początku roku. Niewielki wzrost zainteresowania wynika z oczekiwania na wprowadzenie nowego programu wsparcia dla kupujących. Jednak opóźnienie prac nad projektem budzi coraz więcej wątpliwości co do jego uruchomienia – mówi Małgorzata Wełnowska, analityk rynku nieruchomości w Cenatorium.

Eksperci zauważają wiele niepewności i różne scenariusze na przyszłość. Jeśli wprowadzony zostanie program subsydiowanych kredytów, ceny mogą wzrosnąć, zarówno ze względu na strategie deweloperów, jak i na rosnące realne dochody gospodarstw domowych. Warto również zauważyć, że zmiany w przepisach dotyczących budownictwa, inwestycje finansowane z KPO i wzrost wynagrodzeń mogą stworzyć podstawę do kolejnych wzrostów cen. Jednak wiele zależeć będzie od polityki monetarnej i inflacji.

Inflacja i koszty budowy mają znaczący wpływ na ceny mieszkań. Jeśli inflacja zacznie się stabilizować, może to przynieść ulgę deweloperom i kupującym. W przeciwnym razie, rosnące koszty mogą przyczynić się do dalszych wzrostów cen. W większych miastach popyt na mieszkania nadal pozostaje wysoki i może prowadzić do dalszych podwyżek. Natomiast w mniejszych miastach i na obszarach wiejskich, gdzie popyt jest niższy, ceny mogą stabilizować się lub nawet obniżyć – twierdzi Iwona Baćkora-Kuśnierz, pośredniczka w obrocie nieruchomościami.

Podsumowując, chociaż ceny mieszkań rosną, przyszłość rynku nieruchomości w Polsce pozostaje niepewna. Wpływ mają wiele czynników, takich jak wprowadzenie programu wsparcia, polityka monetarna, inflacja, koszty budowy i popyt na rynku. Eksperci mają różne prognozy, jednak tylko czas pokaże, w którą stronę potoczą się wydarzenia.

The real estate industry in Poland has seen a continuous rise in housing prices. According to the urban.one index, developed by Cenatorium for „Puls Biznesu” and Bankier.pl, housing prices increased by 0.21 points compared to March, reaching 112.81 points. In Warsaw, an even greater increase was observed, with urban.one reaching 124.90 points, which is 0.36 points higher. Land prices have also been rising, with the index increasing by 0.80 points to reach a value of 148.91 points.

Despite the ongoing increase in housing prices, there has been a slowdown in sales since the beginning of the year. The slight increase in interest is due to the anticipation of the introduction of a new support program for buyers. However, the delay in the project’s implementation is raising doubts about its realization – says Małgorzata Wełnowska, a real estate market analyst at Cenatorium.

Experts point out many uncertainties and various scenarios for the future. If the subsidized credit program is implemented, prices may increase, both due to developer strategies and increasing real household incomes. It is also worth noting that changes in construction regulations, investments financed from EU funds, and wage increases could create a basis for further price increases. However, much will depend on monetary policy and inflation.

Inflation and construction costs have a significant impact on housing prices. If inflation starts to stabilize, it may provide relief to developers and buyers. Otherwise, rising costs may contribute to further price increases. In larger cities, demand for housing remains high and may lead to further increases. Meanwhile, in smaller cities and rural areas, where demand is lower, prices may stabilize or even decrease – says Iwona Baćkora-Kuśnierz, a real estate broker.

In conclusion, although housing prices are rising, the future of the real estate market in Poland remains uncertain. Many factors, such as the introduction of support programs, monetary policy, inflation, construction costs, and market demand, have an impact. Experts have different forecasts, but only time will tell which direction events will unfold.

