Ceny nieruchomości w Polsce nadal rosną, ale są jeszcze okazje

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zgodnie z najnowszymi raportami rynkowymi, ceny nowych mieszkań ponownie wzrosły w Polsce. Jednakże, mimo wzrostu cen na rynku nieruchomości, wciąż istnieją okazje dla potencjalnych nabywców.

Najnowsze zestawienie „Aktualna sytuacja na 7 największych rynkach mieszkaniowych” przygotowane przez portal RynekPierwotny.pl pokazuje, że ceny mieszkań w Warszawie i Poznaniu są najbardziej spektakularne. Od początku tego roku ceny metra kwadratowego wzrosły z 12 332 zł do 13 175 zł w Poznaniu. Jednakże, nie wszystkie firmy deweloperskie podwyższyły ceny. Ostra konkurencja na rynku może prowadzić do obniżek lub promocji.

Właśnie dlatego warto dobrze poszukać. Na przykład inwestycja Grunwald Park przy ulicy Wieruszowskiej w Poznaniu, w ramach której spółka EBF Development zbuduje 147 mieszkań o zróżnicowanych powierzchniach, utrzymuje swoje ceny niezmienione od momentu debiutu na rynku.

Stabilizacja cen jest również widoczna w innych inwestycjach. Osiedle Przy Jeziorach w Poznaniu oferuje domy w zabudowie bliźniaczej w atrakcyjnej cenie od 7270 zł brutto za metr kwadratowy. Deweloper More Place zapewnia również gwarancję ceny dzięki umowie deweloperskiej.

Dodatkowo, na obrzeżach Poznania można znaleźć oferty nieruchomości tańsze niż w samym mieście. Na przykład, deweloper KM Building realizuje inwestycję Rodzinny Zakątek w Błażejewie, gdzie ceny domów w zabudowie szeregowej są porównywalne do cen 2-pokojowych mieszkań w Poznaniu.

W Zalasewie, również niedaleko Poznania, spółka Fludra Development prowadzi projekt Leśne Tarasy, gdzie ceny mieszkań zaczynają się od 8730 zł brutto za metr kwadratowy, co jest dużo niższą średnią ceną w stolicy Wielkopolski.

Nawet bliżej Poznania, w Kobylnikach, Orzechowa Osada oferuje mieszkania w atrakcyjnych cenach, które stanowią oszczędności w porównaniu do podobnych nieruchomości w granicach miasta.

Mimo ogólnego trendu wzrostowego na rynku nieruchomości, wciąż istnieją możliwości znalezienia okazji cenowych. Warto być cierpliwym i dobrze poszukać, aby znaleźć swoje wymarzone mieszkanie.

According to the latest market reports, the prices of new apartments have once again increased in Poland. However, despite the rise in property prices, there are still opportunities for potential buyers.

The latest report „Current situation in the 7 largest housing markets” prepared by the website RynekPierwotny.pl shows that the prices of apartments in Warsaw and Poznań are the most spectacular. Since the beginning of this year, the prices per square meter have risen from 12,332 PLN to 13,175 PLN in Poznań. However, not all developers have raised their prices. Intense competition in the market can lead to discounts or promotions.

That’s why it’s worth doing thorough research. For example, the Grunwald Park investment on Wieruszowska Street in Poznań, where EBF Development will build 147 apartments of various sizes, has maintained its prices since its market debut.

Price stability is also visible in other developments. The Przy Jeziorach estate in Poznań offers semi-detached houses at an attractive price starting from 7,270 PLN gross per square meter. Developer More Place also guarantees the price through a developer agreement.

Additionally, on the outskirts of Poznań, you can find properties at lower prices compared to the city itself. For example, KM Building is undertaking the Rodzinny Zakątek investment in Błażejewo, where the prices of terraced houses are comparable to the prices of 2-room apartments in Poznań.

In Zalasewo, also not far from Poznań, Fludra Development is carrying out the Leśne Tarasy project, where apartment prices start from 8,730 PLN gross per square meter, which is significantly lower than the average price in the capital of Wielkopolska.

Even closer to Poznań, in Kobylniki, Orzechowa Osada offers apartments at attractive prices, which represent savings compared to similar properties within the city limits.

Despite the overall upward trend in the property market, there are still opportunities to find bargains. It is worth being patient and conducting thorough research to find your dream apartment.