Długotrwałe prace nad nowymi wymogami dla budynków dostępnych dla osób niepełnosprawnych

Rząd postanowił wydłużyć termin obowiązywania obecnych przepisów wykonawczych dotyczących dostępności budynków dla osób niepełnosprawnych poprzez przyjęcie nowelizacji ustawy o zapewnianiu dostępności osobom ze szczególnymi potrzebami. Zmiana ta spowoduje, że termin ten przedłuży się o trzy lata. W związku z tym, wydane zostaną nowe rozporządzenia dotyczące warunków technicznych, jakim mają odpowiadać budynki oraz ich usytuowanie.

Ekspert Komitetu ds. Nieruchomości KIG, prawnik Piotr Jarzyński, wyjaśnia, że inwestorzy i projektanci obawiają się kolejnych zmian w rozporządzeniu. Z drugiej strony, osoby z niepełnosprawnościami, które oczekują zmian w zakresie dostępności do budynków, mogą być niezadowolone z wydłużenia terminu. Poprzedni rząd wprowadził już pewne zmiany, m.in. dotyczące pomieszczeń do przewijania dorosłych osób ze szczególnymi potrzebami. Niemniej jednak, osoby niepełnosprawne wciąż oczekują na kolejne poprawki.

Prawnicy uważają, że obecny rząd zdaje sobie sprawę z ważności tej sprawy, ale potrzebuje więcej czasu na przygotowanie nowego aktu prawnego. Dodatkowo, wprowadzenie istotnych zmian w rozporządzeniu od 1 i 15 sierpnia 2024 r. może już wpływać na koszty budowlane, a nowe regulacje dotyczące dostępności dla osób z niepełnosprawnościami mogą jeszcze bardziej podwyższyć ceny nowych mieszkań.

Przyjęcie nowelizacji ustawy o zapewnianiu dostępności osobom ze szczególnymi potrzebami ma na celu zwiększenie dostępności budynków dla wszystkich obywateli. Prace nad nowymi wymogami technicznymi trwają, a ich cel to stworzenie infrastruktury odpowiadającej potrzebom osób niepełnosprawnych.

The discussed article highlights the government’s decision to extend the deadline for the current executive provisions regarding the accessibility of buildings for people with disabilities by adopting an amendment to the Act on Ensuring Accessibility for Persons with Special Needs. This change will result in a three-year extension of the deadline, and new regulations concerning the technical conditions and location of buildings will be issued as a result.

Experts, such as Piotr Jarzyński, a lawyer and member of the Real Estate Committee at the Polish Confederation of Private Employers Lewiatan, explain that investors and designers are concerned about further changes to the regulations. On the other hand, people with disabilities who are expecting improvements in building accessibility may be dissatisfied with the extended deadline. Although the previous government made some changes, including those related to adult changing facilities for individuals with special needs, people with disabilities are still waiting for further amendments.

Lawyers believe that the current government recognizes the importance of this issue but needs more time to prepare a new legal act. Moreover, the introduction of significant changes in the regulations from August 1 and 15, 2024, may already impact construction costs, and new accessibility regulations for people with disabilities could further increase the prices of new housing.

The adoption of the amendment to the Act on Ensuring Accessibility for Persons with Special Needs aims to increase the accessibility of buildings for all citizens. Work on new technical requirements is underway, and their goal is to create infrastructure that meets the needs of people with disabilities.

