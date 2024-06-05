Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Grupa Murapol wprowadza nową ofertę mieszkań dla klientów w Gdańsku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Grupa Murapol, wiodący deweloper mieszkaniowy w Polsce, rozszerza swoją ofertę mieszkań w Gdańsku. Ostatnie budynki inwestycji przy ulicy Borkowskiej zostają oddane do dyspozycji klientów. Deweloper oferuje 173 mieszkania w trzech kameralnych obiektach, które znajdują się w sąsiedztwie wsi Borkowo, w dzielnicy Orunia Górna-Gdańsk Południe. Nowa oferta Murapola obejmuje różne układy mieszkań, z przestronnymi balkonami i ogródkami, a także dedykowaną stację ładowania dla pojazdów elektrycznych.

Projekt Osiedla Zen składa się łącznie z sześciu budynków, w których znajduje się blisko 350 mieszkań. Klientom będą też dostępne miejsca postojowe, plac zabaw i strefa rekreacji. Grupa Murapol zadbała o wprowadzenie nowoczesnych technologii, takich jak Home Management System, który umożliwi zarządzanie urządzeniami typu smart home, a także pakiet antysmogowy, który zapewni czyste powietrze wewnątrz mieszkań.

Murapol Osiedle Zen ma doskonałą lokalizację blisko natury, otoczone zielonymi łąkami. Jednocześnie mieszkańcy mają łatwy dostęp do centrum Gdańska i innych części Trójmiasta. W pobliżu inwestycji znajdują się także sklepy, piekarnia, pizzeria, a także żłobki, przedszkola i szkoła podstawowa.

Grupa Murapol stale rozwija swoje inwestycje na terenie Gdańska, oferując różnorodne mieszkania dla klientów o zróżnicowanych potrzebach. Deweloper zapewnia wysoki standard wykończenia oraz dbałość o ochronę środowiska i komfort mieszkańców. Przyszli nabywcy mają także możliwość skorzystania z programu apartamentów inwestycyjnych w Murapol Portovo, który zagwarantuje im stałe wpływy z najmu.

Dzięki inwestycjom Grupy Murapol, coraz więcej osób może spełnić marzenie o własnym, wygodnym mieszkaniu w atrakcyjnej lokalizacji.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, especially in major cities like Gdańsk. Grupa Murapol, as one of the leading residential developers in the country, is expanding its offering in Gdańsk with new apartment buildings at ulica Borkowska.

The new project, known as Osiedle Zen, consists of three intimate buildings with a total of 173 apartments. These buildings are located in the vicinity of the village of Borkowo in the Orunia Górna-Gdańsk Południe district. The apartments come in various layouts, with spacious balconies and gardens. Additionally, the developer has installed a dedicated charging station for electric vehicles, catering to the rising popularity of eco-friendly transportation options.

With the addition of Osiedle Zen, Grupa Murapol now has a total of six buildings in the development, offering close to 350 apartments. The residents of this new project will have access to parking spaces, a playground, and recreational areas. To ensure modern living standards, Murapol has incorporated advanced technologies such as the Home Management System, allowing residents to easily manage smart home devices. Moreover, the apartments will feature an anti-smog package, ensuring clean air quality indoors.

The location of Murapol Osiedle Zen is particularly attractive, as it is surrounded by green meadows and offers a close connection to nature. At the same time, residents have convenient access to the city center of Gdańsk and other parts of the Tri-City area. In the vicinity of the development, there are also shops, a bakery, a pizzeria, as well as nurseries, kindergartens, and a primary school, providing essential amenities for families.

As Grupa Murapol continues to expand its investments in Gdańsk, it aims to cater to the diverse needs of its customers by offering a wide range of apartments. The developer emphasizes high-quality finishes, environmental protection, and the comfort of its residents. Prospective buyers also have the opportunity to participate in the investment apartment program at Murapol Portovo, ensuring a steady rental income.

Overall, thanks to the developments undertaken by Grupa Murapol, more and more people in Gdańsk can fulfill their dream of owning a comfortable and conveniently located apartment.

For more information about Grupa Murapol and their projects, visit their website.