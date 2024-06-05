Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy Kamionek: Innowacyjne rozwiązania dla ekologicznego osiedla

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rozpoczęła się budowa Nowego Kamionka, unikalnego kaskadowego budynku mieszkalnego w Warszawie. Inwestycja nie tylko oferuje mieszkania o różnej powierzchni, ale także stawia na innowacyjne rozwiązania ekologiczne.

W jednym z najbardziej oczekiwanych osiedli w mieście, deweloper zaplanował 114 mieszkań o powierzchni od 29 do 147 mkw. Ceny lokali są atrakcyjne, zaczynając od ponad 16,5 tys. zł za metr. To doskonała oferta dla osób poszukujących nowoczesnego i ekologicznego miejsca do zamieszkania.

W Nowym Kamionku innowacyjne podejście do ekologii jest na pierwszym planie. Deweloper przewidział wiele ekologicznych rozwiązań, takich jak stacje ładowania pojazdów elektrycznych oraz zielony dach, który będzie pełnić funkcję strefy relaksu dla mieszkańców. Dodatkowo, na terenie osiedla będą domki dla owadów i karmniki dla ptaków, aby przyciągnąć i chronić lokalną faunę.

Bardzo ważnym elementem planu jest także zastosowanie zasobów naturalnych. Rośliny na osiedlu będą podlewane wodą opadową, która będzie gromadzona w specjalnym zbiorniku retencyjnym. Wszystkie części wspólne zostaną wyposażone w energooszczędne oświetlenie, co przyczyni się do zmniejszenia zużycia energii.

Nowy Kamionek to nie tylko nowoczesne mieszkania, ale również szansa na zmianę perspektywy życia mieszkańców Warszawy. Ta ekologiczna inwestycja otwiera drzwi do lepszego przyszłości dla miasta i dla nas wszystkich.

The construction of Nowy Kamionek, a unique cascading residential building in Warsaw, has begun. This investment not only offers apartments of various sizes but also focuses on innovative ecological solutions.

In one of the most anticipated neighborhoods in the city, the developer has planned 114 apartments ranging from 29 to 147 square meters. The prices of the units are attractive, starting at over 16,500 PLN per square meter. This is an excellent offer for those looking for a modern and ecological place to live.

In Nowy Kamionek, an innovative approach to ecology is at the forefront. The developer has included many ecological solutions, such as electric vehicle charging stations and a green roof that will serve as a relaxation area for residents. Additionally, there will be houses for insects and bird feeders on the premises to attract and protect the local fauna.

An important element of the plan is also the use of natural resources. The plants in the neighborhood will be watered with rainwater collected in a special retention tank. All common areas will be equipped with energy-efficient lighting, contributing to a reduction in energy consumption.

Nowy Kamionek is not only about modern apartments but also a chance to change the perspective of life for the residents of Warsaw. This ecological investment opens the door to a better future for the city and all of us.

