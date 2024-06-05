Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przetarg na sprzedaż nieruchomości w Glinkach – Szansa dla Inwestorów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Rojewo zapowiada kolejny przetarg na sprzedaż trzech niezabudowanych działek położonych w malowniczych Glinkach. To doskonała okazja dla potencjalnych inwestorów poszukujących gruntów pod budowę nowoczesnych domów jednorodzinnych.

Działka nr 3/2 o powierzchni 0,1010 ha, działka nr 3/3 o powierzchni 0,1031 ha oraz działka nr 3/4 o powierzchni 0,1398 ha są objęte decyzją o warunkach zabudowy. Wszystkie trzy parcele mają potencjał do zrealizowania projektów budowy nowych domów mieszkalnych, spełniając wymogi lokalnych przepisów.

Cena wywoławcza dla działki nr 3/2 wynosi 37.000,00 zł, dla działki nr 3/3 to 38.000,00 zł, a dla działki nr 3/4 – 52.000,00 zł. Wadium wynosi 10% wartości ceny wywoławczej dla każdej z działek.

Przetarg odbędzie się 5 lipca 2024 r. w Urzędzie Gminy Rojewo. Każda działka będzie licytowana o określonej godzinie:

– Działka nr 3/2 – godzina 9:00

– Działka nr 3/3 – godzina 9:15

– Działka nr 3/4 – godzina 9:30

Wpłacenie wadium jest niezbędne do dnia 2 lipca 2024 r. Szczegółowe informacje oraz treść ogłoszenia można znaleźć na stronie internetowej Urzędu Gminy Rojewo oraz na tablicy ogłoszeń w Rojewie i w sołectwie Glinki.

To niewątpliwie świetna szansa dla inwestorów poszukujących atrakcyjnych działek pod budowę nowoczesnych domów. Dzięki położeniu w pięknej okolicy i wydanym decyzjom o warunkach zabudowy, działki w Glinkach są warte uwagi. Przygotuj swoje oferty i weź udział w przetargu, który może być pierwszym krokiem do spełnienia Twoich inwestycyjnych marzeń!

