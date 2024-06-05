Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Reforma Rynku w Turku: Korzyści i Zagrożenia

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Szanowni Państwo,

W ostatnich tygodniach miasto Turku zaprezentowało koncepcję rewitalizacji Rynku. Ten ambitny plan, którego celem jest ożywienie i modernizacja centralnej przestrzeni miasta, wywołał wiele kontrowersji. Właściciele nieruchomości i przedsiębiorcy zlokalizowani wokół Rynku Miejskiego pragną podzielić się swoim stanowiskiem w tej sprawie.

Jednym z głównych zagrożeń, które dostrzegamy w zaproponowanej koncepcji, jest wyłączenie ruchu drogowego z części Rynku, co skutkowałoby likwidacją wielu miejsc parkingowych. Już obecnie w okolicy brakuje odpowiedniej liczby miejsc parkingowych, a utrata kolejnych miejsc znacznie utrudniłaby życie mieszkańcom oraz funkcjonowanie lokalnych firm. Również dla nas, przedsiębiorców, dostęp do wygodnego parkingu dla klientów i dostawców jest kluczowy, ponieważ Rynek i jego okolice są centralnym punktem handlu w naszym mieście.

Choć rozumiemy potrzebę wprowadzenia ogródków gastronomicznych i restauracji na Rynku, musimy zwrócić uwagę na kilka istotnych aspektów. Liczne lokale handlowe na Rynku nie są przystosowane do prowadzenia działalności gastronomicznej. Zamontowanie ogródków wiązałoby się z koniecznością znacznych inwestycji w adaptację tych przestrzeni, co w obecnych warunkach rynkowych i niepewnym czasie biznesu może okazać się trudne dla wielu przedsiębiorców. Ponadto, restauracje z ogródkami potrzebują także odpowiedniej liczby miejsc parkingowych, zwłaszcza dla odległych klientów z Turku i okolic.

Uważamy, że głównym celem rewitalizacji Rynku powinna być modernizacja infrastruktury podziemnej. W szczególności ważne jest podłączenie instalacji gazowych i światłowodowych, które są niezbędne zarówno dla mieszkańców, jak i przedsiębiorców w celu ich zrównoważonego rozwoju. Ta inwestycja powinna być priorytetem, aby zapewnić stabilny rozwój naszej społeczności.

Choć doceniamy potrzebę debaty na temat rewitalizacji Rynku, jesteśmy przekonani, że wyłączenie go z ruchu drogowego niesie ze sobą poważne zagrożenia, które nie mogą zostać zignorowane. Nasze stanowisko przedstawimy również podczas konsultacji, które odbędą się w środę w siedzibie Tureckiej Izby Gospodarczej. Czekamy na rozmowy z mieszkańcami i władzami miasta, aby wspólnie znaleźć optymalne rozwiązania dla Rynku w Turku, zapewniając korzyści dla wszystkich jego użytkowników.

Właściciele Nieruchomości i Przedsiębiorcy z Rynku w Turku

Dear Sir/Madam,

In recent weeks, the city of Turku has presented a concept for the revitalization of the Market Square. This ambitious plan, aimed at rejuvenating and modernizing the central space of the city, has sparked a lot of controversy. Property owners and business owners located around the Market Square would like to share their position on this matter.

One of the main concerns we see in the proposed concept is the exclusion of traffic from parts of the Market Square, which would result in the elimination of many parking spaces. Already, there is a shortage of adequate parking in the area, and the loss of more spaces would greatly inconvenience residents and hinder the operations of local businesses. Access to convenient parking for customers and suppliers is crucial for us, as the Market Square and its surroundings are the central hub of commerce in our city.

While we understand the need to introduce outdoor dining areas and restaurants in the Market Square, we must bring attention to a few significant aspects. Many commercial establishments in the Square are not suited for gastronomic activities. Installing outdoor areas would require substantial investments in adapting these spaces, which may prove challenging for many entrepreneurs given the current market conditions and uncertain business climate. Furthermore, restaurants with outdoor areas also require an adequate number of parking spaces, especially for customers from Turku and the surrounding areas.

We believe that the primary goal of revitalizing the Market Square should be the modernization of underground infrastructure. It is particularly important to connect gas and fiber optic installations, which are essential for the sustainable development of both residents and businesses. This investment should be a priority to ensure the stable growth of our community.

While we appreciate the need for a debate on the revitalization of the Market Square, we are convinced that excluding it from traffic poses serious risks that cannot be ignored. We will also present our position during the consultations, which will take place this Wednesday at the headquarters of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce. We look forward to discussions with residents and city authorities to find optimal solutions for the Market Square in Turku, ensuring benefits for all its users.

Property Owners and Business Owners from the Market Square in Turku

