Trzeci przetarg na nieruchomość przy ul. Łapiguz w Łukowie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

foto Miasto Łuków

Informacje łukowskie Burmistrz Miasta Łuków ogłasza trzeci przetarg ustny nieograniczony na sprzedaż nieruchomości przy ulicy Łapiguz w Łukowie. Tym razem miasto podjęło decyzję o ponownym wywołaniu przetargu z powodu negatywnego zakończenia dwóch poprzednich prób sprzedaży.

Nieruchomość znajduje się na działce o powierzchni 2010 m² i składa się z budynku mieszkalnego oraz budynku gospodarczego, które niestety znajdują się w złym stanie technicznym. Według protokołu z kontroli rocznej, budynek mieszkalny jest groźny dla użytkowników i wymaga rozbiórki, podobnie jak budynek gospodarczy.

Cena wywoławcza nieruchomości wynosi 562 800 zł. Działka jest przeznaczona pod zabudowę zagrodową i usługi nieuciążliwe, zgodnie z miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego. Warto dodać, że nieruchomość nie posiada żadnych ciążących obciążeń ani zobowiązań, a także ma dostęp do drogi publicznej.

Trzeci przetarg ustny nieograniczony odbędzie się 6 sierpnia 2024 r. o godzinie 10:00 w Urzędzie Miasta Łuków. Aby wziąć udział w przetargu, osoby zainteresowane muszą wpłacić wadium w wysokości 112 000 zł na konto Miasta Łuków najpóźniej do 31 lipca 2024 r. W przypadku niezawarcia umowy, wadium przepada.

Cudzoziemcy, którzy są zainteresowani zakupem tej nieruchomości, muszą posiadać odpowiednie zezwolenie lub promesę. Uczestnicy przetargu muszą posiadać dokument tożsamości, a w przypadku reprezentowania innych osób – również kompletny zestaw dokumentów potwierdzających pełnomocnictwo.

Jeśli chodzi o możliwość odwołania przetargu, burmistrz Miasta Łuków zastrzega sobie prawo do takiego działania jedynie w przypadku istotnych powodów.

Więcej szczegółów dotyczących przetargu można znaleźć w Urzędzie Miasta Łuków lub na stronie internetowej umlukow.bip.lubelskie.pl. Dodatkowe informacje można uzyskać również pod numerem telefonu (25) 797 66 10.

The article discusses an open auction (przetarg ustny nieograniczony) for the sale of a property located on Łapiguz Street in Łuków. This is the third attempt by the city to sell the property, as the previous two attempts were unsuccessful. The property consists of a residential building and an outbuilding, both of which are in poor condition. According to the annual inspection report, the residential building is deemed unsafe for occupants and requires demolition, similar to the outbuilding.

The property has an area of 2,010 m² and is designated for agricultural and non-intrusive service use according to the local spatial development plan (miejscowy plan zagospodarowania przestrzennego). The starting price for the property is set at PLN 562,800. It is worth noting that the property does not have any encumbrances or obligations and has access to a public road.

The third open auction will take place on August 6, 2024, at 10:00 am at the City Hall of Łuków. Interested parties must deposit a security deposit (wadium) of PLN 112,000 into the City of Łuków’s account no later than July 31, 2024. In the event of a failure to conclude an agreement, the security deposit will be forfeited.

Foreigners interested in purchasing the property must possess the necessary permits or promises. Participants in the auction must provide identification documents, and if representing other individuals, a complete set of documents confirming their power of attorney is also required.

The Mayor of Łuków reserves the right to cancel the auction only in the case of significant reasons. For more details regarding the auction, interested individuals can visit the City Hall of Łuków or the website umlukow.bip.lubelskie.pl. Further information can also be obtained by calling (25) 797 66 10.

