Wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce: Warszawa, Wrocław i Łódź na podium

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań na rynku wtórnym w Polsce stabilizują się w niektórych miastach, podczas gdy w innych nadal rosną. Według danych zebranych przez portal GetHome.pl, Aglomeracja Katowicka jest liderem wzrostów cen w tym roku. Jednak najnowsze dane wskazują, że także Warszawa i Łódź są na wysokich miejscach podium.

W maju, ceny mieszkań na rynku wtórnym w Krakowie, Poznaniu, Trójmieście i Aglomeracji Katowickiej utrzymały się na stabilnym poziomie. Jednak w Łodzi, Warszawie i Wrocławiu ceny wciąż rosły. Warszawa zajmuje drugie miejsce pod względem dynamiki wzrostów, a Łódź jest na trzecim miejscu.

W przypadku rynku nowych i używanych mieszkań, obecnie obserwuje się wyhamowanie wzrostu cen. Portal GetHome.pl informuje, że ceny mieszkań „z drugiej ręki” w Poznaniu nie zmieniały się praktycznie przez dwa ostatnie miesiące. Stabilizacja cen występuje także w Trójmieście, gdzie po wzroście 1% w kwietniu, ceny zatrzymały się na poziomie 15,4 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy.

Kraków (17,5 tys. zł/mkw.) i miasta Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropolii (8,5 tys. zł/mkw.) również doświadczyły stabilizacji cen w maju. Jest to widoczny sygnał mocnego hamowania wzrostu cen mieszkań w tych regionach.

Warto zauważyć, że pomimo wysokich wzrostów cen mieszkań w Aglomeracji Katowickiej i Łodzi, te miasta wciąż należą do najtańszych w porównaniu z innymi metropoliami. Stare kamienice i bloki PRL wciąż stanowią znaczną część oferty mieszkań w tych regionach, co wpływa na niższe ceny. Różnica w średniej cenie metra kwadratowego mieszkań na rynku wtórnym i pierwotnym wynosi obecnie około 20%.

Podsumowując, mamy do czynienia z różnymi tendencjami na rynku mieszkaniowym w Polsce. W niektórych miastach ceny stabilizują się, podczas gdy w innych wciąż rosną. Warszawa, Wrocław i Łódź znajdują się obecnie na podium pod względem dynamiki wzrostów cen mieszkań w tym roku.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing both stability and growth in different cities. According to data collected by the GetHome.pl portal, the Katowice Agglomeration has seen the highest increase in housing prices this year. However, recent data indicates that Warsaw and Łódź are also among the top cities with rising prices.

In May, prices of second-hand apartments in Krakow, Poznan, the Tricity area, and the Katowice Agglomeration remained stable. However, in Łódź, Warsaw, and Wrocław, prices continued to rise. Warsaw ranks second in terms of the growth dynamics of prices, while Łódź is in third place.

In the case of both new and used apartments, there has been a slowdown in price growth. GetHome.pl reports that prices of second-hand apartments in Poznan have remained practically unchanged for the past two months. Price stabilization is also present in the Tricity area, where prices reached a plateau at 15,400 PLN per square meter after a 1% increase in April.

Krakow (17,500 PLN/sqm) and the cities in the Upper Silesian-Zagłębie Metropolis (8,500 PLN/sqm) also experienced price stabilization in May. This indicates a significant halt in apartment price growth in these regions.

It is worth noting that despite the high price increases in the Katowice Agglomeration and Łódź, these cities still belong to the more affordable compared to other metropolitan areas. Old tenement buildings and pre-1989 communist-era blocks still make up a significant part of the housing supply in these regions, which influences lower prices. Currently, there is a difference of about 20% in the average price per square meter between the secondary and primary housing market.

In summary, the housing market in Poland exhibits different trends. While some cities experience price stability, others continue to see price growth. Currently, Warsaw, Wrocław, and Łódź are leading in terms of the growth dynamics of apartment prices this year.

