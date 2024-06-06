Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Biurowce wysokiej jakości na obrzeżach pandemii

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek biurowy w Polsce przechodzi obecnie okres korekty związanej z pandemią COVID-19. Jednak biurowce wysokiej jakości wciąż cieszą się dużym zainteresowaniem. Takim przykładem jest biurowiec przy ul. Barskiej na Ochocie, który właśnie zmienia właściciela. Spółka deweloperska SGI sprzedaje ten budynek, choć nie ujawnia jeszcze, do kogo trafi.

Podobnie sytuacja wygląda w Gdańsku, gdzie firma Torus sprzedaje biurowiec Format. Niemal 80% udziałów w tym obiekcie o powierzchni niemal 16 tys. mkw. klasy A zostało zakupionych przez fundusz Greenstone. Pozostałe 20% udziałów pozostaje w rękach Grupy Torus. Format jest lokalizowany w biznesowej części Gdańska, na granicy Oliwy i Przymorza Małego.

Głównymi najemcami tego biurowca są Ergo Technology & Services, spółka zależna Munich Re, a także takie firmy jak Foundever, Mako TSL, Siemens Gamesa i Symfonia. W budynku działa również collab, operator elastycznych powierzchni biurowych sygnowany marką Torus.

Sławomir Gajewski, prezes spółki Torus, podkreśla, że choć sytuacja na rynku biur uległa zmianie w ostatnich latach, biurowce wysokiej jakości zawsze znajdują swoich nabywców. Biurowiec Format został w pełni wynajęty, a teraz znalazł swojego nabywcę. To potwierdza, że inwestowanie w obiekty klasy A nadal ma sens.

Według danych Polskiej Izby Nieruchomości Komercyjnych (PINK), zasoby nowoczesnej powierzchni biurowej w Warszawie przekroczyły już 6,2 mln mkw. W pierwszym kwartale tego roku dostarczono na rynek stolicy 48,7 tys. mkw. nowoczesnej powierzchni biurowej w czterech obiektach. Największe z nich to biurowiec Lixa E w strefie Centrum Zachód oraz rewitalizacja budynku Saski Crescent w Centralnym Obszarze Biznesowym. Mimo obecnej sytuacji pandemicznej, rynek biurowy nadal się rozwija i inwestycje w wysokiej jakości obiekty przynoszą zyski.

The office market in Poland is currently going through a correction period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, high-quality office buildings still attract significant interest. One such example is the office building on Barska Street in Ochota, which is currently changing ownership. The developer company, SGI, is selling the building but has not yet disclosed the buyer’s identity.

A similar situation can be observed in Gdansk, where Torus is selling the Format office building. Nearly 80% of the shares in this almost 16,000 square meters Class A facility have been purchased by the Greenstone fund. The remaining 20% of shares remain in the hands of Torus Group. Format is located in the business district of Gdansk, on the border of Oliwa and Przymorze Male.

The main tenants of this office building include Ergo Technology & Services, a subsidiary of Munich Re, as well as companies such as Foundever, Mako TSL, Siemens Gamesa, and Symfonia. The building also houses collab, a flexible office space operator affiliated with the Torus brand.

Sławomir Gajewski, the CEO of Torus, emphasizes that although the office market has undergone changes in recent years, high-quality office buildings always find buyers. The Format office building has been fully leased and has now found its buyer, confirming that investing in Class A properties still makes sense.

According to data from the Polish Chamber of Commercial Real Estate (PINK), the stock of modern office space in Warsaw has already exceeded 6.2 million square meters. In the first quarter of this year, 48.7 thousand square meters of modern office space were delivered to the market in the capital city across four buildings. The largest of these are the Lixa E office building in the Centrum Zachód zone and the revitalization of the Saski Crescent building in the Central Business Area. Despite the current pandemic situation, the office market continues to develop, and investments in high-quality properties are still profitable.