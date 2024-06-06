Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Domy studenckie – nowe możliwości dla inwestorów na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wzrost liczby studentów zagranicznych w Polsce otwiera nowe perspektywy dla inwestorów na rynku nieruchomości. Coraz więcej studentów z zagranicy wybiera nasz kraj jako miejsce studiów, co przekłada się na większą liczbę osób poszukujących miejsc zamieszkania. Inwestorzy widzą w tym potencjał do pobierania czynszów w euro lub powiązania wysokości czynszu ze zmianami kursu, co ułatwia pozyskanie tańszego finansowania w euro.

Obecnie inwestowanie w prywatne domy studenckie (PBSA) jest szczególnie opłacalne, ponieważ ten sektor jest bardziej odporny na wahania rynkowe niż inne. Kluczowym czynnikiem sukcesu jest odpowiednia lokalizacja, zapewniająca łatwy dojazd do uczelni oraz dostęp do rozrywkowego życia miasta. Nawet w trakcie pandemii atrakcyjne nieruchomości cieszyły się wysokim obłożeniem, co w dużej mierze zależało od ich położenia. W przypadku prywatnych akademików, okres letni stanowi wyzwanie. O sukcesie decyduje lokalizacja projektu oraz kreatywność właściciela czy zarządcy. Domy studenckie powinny oferować atrakcyjne przestrzenie wspólne, ciche pokoje do nauki, funkcjonalne i komfortowe części prywatne, aby mieszkańcy mogli spokojnie mieszkać i pracować.

Na rynku dominuje platforma Student Depot, która posiada największy zasób prywatnych akademików w Polsce. Ich obiekty znajdują się w siedmiu największych ośrodkach akademickich i charakteryzują się wysokim obłożeniem. Również inwestycje w nowe akademiki są prowadzone, między innymi w Poznaniu i Gdańsku, aby zaspokoić rosnące zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania studenckie.

Prognozy długoterminowe wskazują, że liczba studentów w Polsce będzie nadal rosnąć, a nasz kraj jest atrakcyjnym miejscem do nauki zarówno dla studentów krajowych, jak i zagranicznych. Rządowi brakuje jednak konkretnych działań w zakresie modernizacji i rozbudowy domów studenckich prowadzonych przez państwo. Dlatego istnieje duże pole do popisu dla doświadczonych operatorów PBSA. Inwestycje w prywatne akademiki mają jednak swoje wyzwania, takie jak ograniczona dostępność atrakcyjnych działek pod budowę domów studenckich oraz związane z tym koszty. Prywatne akademiki są droższe niż te państwowe, co sprawia, że nie są one dostępne dla wszystkich studentów.

Bogactwo kulturalne i edukacyjne oferowane przez Polskę przyciąga coraz więcej studentów, co stwarza doskonałą okazję do inwestowania w domy studenckie. Inwestorzy muszą jednak zdawać sobie sprawę z unikalnych wyzwań związanych z tym sektorem, aby osiągnąć sukces na tym konkurencyjnym rynku.

The increasing number of international students in Poland is opening up new opportunities for investors in the real estate market. More and more foreign students are choosing our country as a place to study, which translates into a greater number of people looking for accommodation. Investors see the potential in charging rent in euros or linking the rent amount to currency fluctuations, which makes it easier to obtain cheaper financing in euros.

Currently, investing in private student houses (PBSA) is particularly profitable because this sector is more resistant to market fluctuations than others. A key factor for success is the right location, providing easy access to universities and access to the city’s social life. Even during the pandemic, attractive properties had high occupancy rates, largely depending on their location. In the case of private dormitories, the summer period poses a challenge. The success depends on the project’s location and the creativity of the owner or manager. Student houses should offer attractive common spaces, quiet study rooms, functional and comfortable private areas, so that residents can live and work peacefully.

The market is dominated by the Student Depot platform, which has the largest number of private dormitories in Poland. Their facilities are located in the seven largest academic centers and are characterized by high occupancy rates. Investments in new dormitories are also being carried out, including in Poznań and Gdańsk, to meet the growing demand for student housing.

Long-term forecasts indicate that the number of students in Poland will continue to grow, and our country is an attractive place for studying for both domestic and international students. However, the government lacks specific actions regarding the modernization and expansion of state-owned student dormitories. Therefore, there is a great opportunity for experienced PBSA operators. However, investments in private dormitories have their challenges, such as limited availability of attractive plots for building student houses and the associated costs. Private dormitories are more expensive than state-owned ones, making them inaccessible to all students.

The cultural and educational wealth offered by Poland is attracting more and more students, creating an excellent opportunity for investing in student houses. However, investors must be aware of the unique challenges associated with this sector in order to succeed in this competitive market.