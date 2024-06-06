Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe limity cen mieszkań w programie „Mieszkanie na start” – Czy są wystarczające?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według informacji Ministerstwa Rozwoju i Technologii, limity cen mieszkań w programie „Mieszkanie na start” zostały ogłoszone w celu zapobieżenia wzrostowi cen nieruchomości po uruchomieniu programu. Jednak istnieje obawa, że te limity mogą ograniczyć dostępną ofertę mieszkań. Aby móc liczyć na wsparcie w ramach programu, cena metra kwadratowego mieszkania musi spełniać określone kryteria.

Przykładem niedostosowanych limitów cenowych jest program „Mieszkanie bez wkładu własnego”, który funkcjonuje do dziś. Na początku istnienia programu limity te sprawiły, że tylko od 3% do 39% mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym spełniało kwalifikujące się kryteria. W niektórych dużych miastach, takich jak Warszawa i Kraków, możliwość skorzystania z programu była jeszcze bardziej ograniczona.

W ostatnim roku limity stawek w programach wsparcia kredytobiorców zaczęły rosnąć, ale wciąż nie nadążały za wzrostem średnich cen mieszkań. Wiele miast, takich jak Wrocław, Warszawa i Kraków, miało różnice sięgające nawet 39%. Oznacza to, że rzeczywiste ceny transakcyjne były znacznie wyższe od ustanowionych limitów.

Jednak w niektórych mniejszych miastach, takich jak Olsztyn, Zielona Góra, Bydgoszcz i Kielce, limity były niższe od średnich cen transakcyjnych. Dlatego w tych miastach potencjalni nabywcy mieli większy wybór mieszkań, które spełniały kryteria programu.

Podsumowując, choć limity cen mieszkań w programie „Mieszkanie na start” mogą być niewystarczające w niektórych dużych miastach, to nadal istnieje możliwość znalezienia korzystnych ofert w mniejszych miejscowościach. Konieczne będzie dalsze dostosowanie limitów cenowych, aby zapewnić większy dostęp do mieszkań dla wszystkich zainteresowanych programem „Mieszkanie na start”.

The article discusses the limits on apartment prices in the „Mieszkanie na start” program, implemented by the Ministry of Development and Technology. The purpose of these price limits is to prevent a surge in property prices after the program is launched. However, there is concern that these limits may restrict the available housing options. In order to qualify for support under the program, the price per square meter of the apartment must meet certain criteria.

An example of mismatched price limits is the „Mieszkanie bez wkładu własnego” program, which is still in operation. At the beginning of the program, these limits resulted in only 3% to 39% of properties in the primary market meeting the qualifying criteria. In some large cities such as Warsaw and Krakow, the opportunity to benefit from the program was even more limited.

In the past year, the limits for borrower support programs have started to increase, but they still haven’t kept up with the rise in average apartment prices. Many cities, including Wroclaw, Warsaw, and Krakow, had differences of up to 39%. This means that actual transaction prices were significantly higher than the established limits.

However, in some smaller cities like Olsztyn, Zielona Góra, Bydgoszcz, and Kielce, the limits were lower than the average transaction prices. Therefore, potential buyers had a greater choice of apartments that met the program criteria in these cities.

In conclusion, although the apartment price limits in the „Mieszkanie na start” program may be inadequate in some large cities, there is still an opportunity to find favorable offers in smaller locations. It will be necessary to further adjust the price limits to ensure greater access to housing for all those interested in the „Mieszkanie na start” program.