Nowe numery telefonów do miejskich służb

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Miasto ogłosiło zmianę numerów telefonów do różnych miejskich służb, aby sprawniej obsługiwać mieszkańców i poprawić jakość komunikacji. Nowe numery to:

– Zgłaszanie interwencji Straży Miejskiej: 61 426 05 10

– Kontakty z Urzędem Stanu Cywilnego: 61 426 05 05

– Informacje dotyczące dowodów osobistych: 61 426 04 55

– Pytania na temat podatków i opłat lokalnych: 61 426 04 37

– Informacje o zagospodarowaniu odpadami: 61 426 04 85/86

– Zgłaszanie awarii oświetlenia ulicznego w ciągu dnia: 61 426 04 72

– Zgłaszanie awarii oświetlenia ulicznego w nocy, w weekendy i święta: 61 884 57 77

Zmiana numerów telefonów ma na celu ułatwienie kontaktu mieszkańcom miasta oraz skrócenie czasu reakcji służb na zgłaszane problemy. Nowe numery są łatwiejsze do zapamiętania i zapewniają szybszy dostęp do potrzebnych informacji.

Wprowadzenie nowych numerów telefonów jest również elementem większej strategii modernizacji miejskich usług. Miasto dąży do usprawnienia komunikacji z mieszkańcami i zapewnienia im łatwego dostępu do potrzebnych informacji oraz pomocy w przypadku awaryjnej sytuacji.

Dotychczasowe numery telefonów ciągle będą przekierowywane na nowe numery przez pewien czas, aby dać mieszkańcom wystarczająco dużo czasu na zapoznanie się z nowymi informacjami kontaktowymi.

Reorganizacja numerów telefonów to jeden z kroków podejmowanych przez miasto w celu poprawy jakości usług i obsługi mieszkańców. Dzięki łatwiejszemu i szybszemu kontakcie z odpowiednimi służbami, miasto staje się bardziej przyjazne dla wszystkich mieszkańców.

The change in phone numbers for various municipal services is part of a larger strategy to modernize city services. By introducing new phone numbers, the city aims to improve communication with residents and provide them with easy access to the necessary information and assistance in case of emergencies.

The new phone numbers mentioned in the article are intended to facilitate contact with the city’s residents and reduce the response time of the services to reported problems. These new numbers are easier to remember and ensure faster access to the required information.

In addition to making it easier for residents to reach out to the appropriate services, the introduction of new phone numbers is also part of the city’s effort to streamline communication and ensure residents have easy access to the necessary information and assistance in case of emergencies.

The current phone numbers will continue to be redirected to the new numbers for a certain period of time, giving residents enough time to familiarize themselves with the new contact information.

The reorganization of phone numbers is just one of the steps taken by the city to improve the quality of services and serve the residents better. By facilitating easier and faster contact with the relevant services, the city becomes more resident-friendly and efficient in addressing the needs of its residents.

