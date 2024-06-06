Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowoczesne centrum logistyczne w Pruszkowie przyciąga nowych najemców

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowoczesne centrum logistyczne MLP Pruszków II w Polsce pozyskało nowego najemcę, który wynajął około 23 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych powierzchni. Firma dystrybucyjna planuje wprowadzić się do nowego obiektu już we wrześniu 2025 roku.

Centrum logistyczne MLP Pruszków II jest idealnie położone w okolicach Warszawy, z dogodnym dostępem zarówno do stolicy, jak i głównych tras łączących ją z innymi miastami. To największy kompleks logistyczny w regionie, oferujący aż 420 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych powierzchni najmu.

Nowy najemca zdecydował się wynająć 23 tysiące metrów kwadratowych nowoczesnej powierzchni w centrum logistycznym MLP Pruszków II. Z tej powierzchni 19,6 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych zostanie wykorzystane na cele magazynowe, a kolejne 1,1 tysiąca metrów kwadratowych na przestrzenie socjalne i biurowe. Będą również dostępne miejsca parkingowe dla 4 ciężarówek i 130 samochodów osobowych.

„Jesteśmy bardzo zadowoleni z przyjęcia nowego najemcy do naszego centrum logistycznego w Pruszkowie. Nasza firma oferuje doskonałą lokalizację, wyjątkową funkcjonalność obiektów oraz nowoczesne rozwiązania zgodne ze standardami ochrony środowiska. Nasze kompleksy logistyczne są również poddawane procesowi certyfikacji BREEAM, co potwierdza ich wysoką jakość” – powiedział Tomasz Pietrzak, Dyrektor ds. Najmu MLP Group S.A.

MLP Pruszków II może pochwalić się również zastosowaniem instalacji fotowoltaicznych na dachach budynków zgodnie z strategią MLP Group w zakresie ESG. Dodatkowo, centrum logistyczne oferuje dogodne połączenia komunikacyjne, zarówno drogą, jak i koleją.

Centrum logistyczne MLP Pruszków II pozostaje w zarządzaniu MLP Group, która odpowiedzialna jest zarówno za budowę obiektów, jak i ich utrzymanie. Oferta firmy jest atrakcyjna dla nowych najemców, z uwagi na dogodną lokalizację i wsparcie w trakcie trwania umowy najmu.

The new tenant, a distribution company, has recently leased approximately 23,000 square meters of space in the modern logistics center MLP Pruszków II in Poland. The company plans to move into the new facility in September 2025.

Situated in the vicinity of Warsaw, MLP Pruszków II is strategically located with convenient access to both the capital city and major routes connecting it to other cities. It is the largest logistics complex in the region, offering a total of 420,000 square meters of rental space.

The new tenant has chosen to lease 23,000 square meters of modern space in MLP Pruszków II. Out of this area, 19,600 square meters will be utilized for warehousing purposes, while an additional 1,100 square meters will be designated for social and office spaces. Parking spaces for four trucks and 130 cars will also be available.

„We are thrilled to welcome the new tenant to our logistics center in Pruszków. Our company offers an excellent location, exceptional facility functionality, and modern solutions that comply with environmental protection standards. Our logistics complexes also undergo the BREEAM certification process, confirming their high quality,” said Tomasz Pietrzak, Leasing Director of MLP Group S.A.

MLP Pruszków II also boasts the implementation of photovoltaic installations on the roofs of its buildings, aligning with MLP Group’s ESG strategy. Additionally, the logistics center offers convenient transportation connections by road and rail.

MLP Pruszków II remains under the management of MLP Group, which is responsible for both the construction and maintenance of the facilities. The company’s offering is attractive to new tenants due to its advantageous location and support throughout the lease agreement.

For more information about MLP Group and its logistics centers, please visit their official website.