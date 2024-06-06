Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polski rynek najmu: Kto wynajmuje mieszkania?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Polski rynek najmu mieszkań nieustannie ewoluuje, a większość ludzi marzy o posiadaniu własnego mieszkaniowego azylu zamiast być skazanym na wynajem. Niestety, gwałtowny wzrost cen nieruchomości sprawia, że coraz więcej Polaków jest zmuszonych do wynajmu.

Według danych Eurostatu, tylko około 13% mieszkańców Polski jest obecnie najemcami (w porównaniu z ponad 30% średnią unijną). Jednak eksperci uważają te liczby za zaniżone. Według raportu Najem 2030, przygotowanego przez think tank ThinkCo, około połowa Polaków posiada własne mieszkania, jedna czwarta mieszka u rodziny lub znajomych bez płacenia czynszu, a kolejna jedna czwarta wynajmuje mieszkania.

Najemcy w Polsce to zróżnicowana grupa, obejmująca tych mieszkających w lokalach komunalnych, spółdzielczych oraz należących do Towarzystwa Budownictwa Społecznego. Około 12% Polaków wynajmuje mieszkania na zasadach komercyjnych i to właśnie oni znajdują się w najtrudniejszej sytuacji.

Polityka najmu mieszkań w Polsce jest praktycznie nieuregulowana. Obie strony – najemcy i właściciele – brak im zaufania do siebie. Najemcy narzekają na brak ograniczeń podwyżek czynszów, podczas gdy właściciele uważają, że przepisy nie chronią ich dostatecznie przed niesolidnymi najemcami i utrudniają procedurę eksmisji.

Większość mieszkań dostępnych do wynajmu w Polsce (prawdopodobnie ponad milion) należy do indywidualnych właścicieli. Jednak brakuje jednolitych standardów najmu, a mieszkania różnią się stanem technicznym. Niektórzy właściciele przekładają remonty, ponieważ rozważają sprzedaż lub przeznaczenie mieszkania dla rodziny, najczęściej dla dzieci.

W Polsce większość lokatorów wynajmuje mieszkania z konieczności, ponieważ nie stać ich na zakup nieruchomości. Polska kultura kładzie duży nacisk na posiadanie własnego mieszkania lub domu, co sprawia, że wynajem jest często traktowany jako gorsza i niepełnowartościowa opcja. Jednak gwałtowny wzrost cen nieruchomości w ostatnich latach zmienił tę perspektywę.

Niemniej jednak, eksperci przewidują, że liczba wynajmujących mieszkania w Polsce będzie rosła, zwłaszcza w obliczu rosnących cen nieruchomości. Międzynarodowe fundusze inwestycyjne coraz częściej inwestują w budowę mieszkań przeznaczonych wyłącznie do wynajmu, co budzi kontrowersje. Część polityków obawia się, że fundusze przyczyniają się do wzrostu cen. Niemniej jednak, niektórzy najemcy wolą korzystać z takich mieszkań, ponieważ oferują one lepsze wyposażenie i większą przewidywalność w porównaniu do umów z indywidualnymi właścicielami.

Ważne jest, aby politycy i decydenci zwrócili większą uwagę na potrzeby najemców i wprowadzili regulacje na rynku najmu, aby zapewnić uczciwość i bezpieczeństwo dla obu stron. Polski rynek najmu potrzebuje jednolitych standardów i właściwej ochrony praw najemców i właścicieli. Tylko w ten sposób można stworzyć bardziej stabilne i sprawiedliwe warunki dla wszystkich zaangażowanych stron.

The rental market in Poland is constantly evolving, and the majority of people dream of owning their own home instead of being forced to rent. However, the rapid increase in property prices means that more and more Poles are being pushed into renting.

According to Eurostat data, only about 13% of Poland’s population are currently tenants (compared to an EU average of over 30%). However, experts believe these numbers are underestimated. According to the report „Rent 2030” prepared by think tank ThinkCo, about half of Poles own their own homes, a quarter live with family or friends without paying rent, and another quarter rent apartments.

Tenants in Poland are a diverse group, including those living in communal, cooperative, and social housing. About 12% of Poles rent apartments on commercial terms, and they are the ones facing the most difficult situation.

The rental policy in Poland is practically unregulated. Both tenants and landlords lack trust in each other. Tenants complain about the lack of rent increase restrictions, while landlords believe that the regulations do not sufficiently protect them from unreliable tenants and make the eviction process difficult.

Most rental properties in Poland (probably over a million) are owned by individual landlords. However, there are no uniform rental standards, and the apartments vary in terms of their condition. Some landlords postpone renovations because they consider selling or using the property for their own family, often for children.

In Poland, the majority of tenants rent out of necessity because they cannot afford to purchase property. Polish culture places a strong emphasis on owning one’s own home, which often makes renting seen as a lesser and less valuable option. However, the rapid increase in property prices in recent years has changed this perspective.

Nevertheless, experts predict that the number of rental properties in Poland will continue to grow, especially in the face of rising property prices. International investment funds are increasingly investing in the construction of rental apartments, which raises controversy. Some politicians are concerned that these funds contribute to price increases. However, some tenants prefer to rent from such funds as they offer better amenities and greater predictability compared to agreements with individual landlords.

It is important for policymakers and decision-makers to pay greater attention to the needs of tenants and introduce regulations in the rental market to ensure fairness and safety for both parties. The Polish rental market needs standardized standards and proper protection of tenants’ and landlords’ rights. Only in this way can more stable and fair conditions be created for all involved parties.