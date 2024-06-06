Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozpoczęcie budowy osiedla mieszkalnego Fokus Ursus w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rozpoczęcie budowy osiedla mieszkaniowego Fokus Ursus w Warszawie to efekt zawiązania umowy pomiędzy belgijskim deweloperem Equilis, a firmą Unibep S.A., która będzie odpowiedzialna za wykonawstwo inwestycji. Osiedle Fokus Ursus będzie się składać z 283 mieszkań i 8 lokali usługowych, które powstaną na wolnej działce w Ursusie, przy ul. Posag 7 Panien i ul. Karola Taylora.

Budynek A osiedla zostanie oddany do użytku w drugim kwartale 2026 roku, zgodnie z ustalonym harmonogramem. Firma Unibep S.A. jest doświadczonym wykonawcą, notowanym na GPW, posiadającym w swoim portfolio liczne zrealizowane projekty mieszkaniowe w Warszawie i innych lokalizacjach.

W ramach realizacji osiedla Fokus Ursus, deweloper Equilis będzie korzystać z bogatego doświadczenia zdobytego na innych europejskich rynkach. Równocześnie będzie starać się sprostać wymaganiom polskiego rynku mieszkaniowego, który jest bardzo konkurencyjny.

Projekt osiedla Fokus Ursus ma na celu stworzenie miejsc, gdzie przyszli mieszkańcy będą mogli tworzyć swoje „szczęśliwe historie”. Pierwszy budynek osiedla zostanie również certyfikowany przez system oceny zrównoważonego budownictwa BREEAM na poziomie „Very Good”.

Firma Unibep S.A. jest dumna z możliwości współpracy przy tym ambitnym projekcie. Mimo posiadania bogatego doświadczenia w budownictwie mieszkaniowym, deweloper podchodzi do każdego projektu indywidualnie, zwracając uwagę na zadowolenie inwestora i użytkowników.

Całe osiedle Fokus Ursus ma być przyjazne dla mieszkańców, dlatego oprócz mieszkań powstaną także ogólnodostępny pasaż pieszy oraz nowe ulice. Projekt ten ma na celu stworzenie miejsca, które będzie zarówno komfortowe do życia, jak i sprzyjające odpoczynkowi.

The construction of the Fokus Ursus residential estate in Warsaw is the result of an agreement between the Belgian developer Equilis and the company Unibep S.A., which will be responsible for the execution of the investment. The Fokus Ursus estate will consist of 283 apartments and 8 commercial premises, which will be built on a vacant plot in Ursus, at Posag 7 Panien Street and Karola Taylora Street.

The building A of the estate will be completed in the second quarter of 2026, according to the established schedule. Unibep S.A. is an experienced contractor, listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, with numerous completed residential projects in Warsaw and other locations.

As part of the implementation of the Fokus Ursus estate, the developer Equilis will draw on its rich experience gained in other European markets. At the same time, they will strive to meet the requirements of the Polish housing market, which is highly competitive.

The Fokus Ursus estate project aims to create places where future residents can create their „happy stories”. The first building of the estate will also be certified by the BREEAM sustainable construction assessment system at the „Very Good” level.

Unibep S.A. is proud to have the opportunity to cooperate on this ambitious project. Despite having extensive experience in residential construction, the developer approaches each project individually, paying attention to the satisfaction of the investor and users.

The entire Fokus Ursus estate is intended to be resident-friendly, which is why, in addition to apartments, there will also be a publicly accessible pedestrian passage and new streets. This project aims to create a place that is both comfortable to live in and conducive to relaxation.

For more information about Equilis, you can visit their website here. To learn more about Unibep S.A., you can visit their website here.