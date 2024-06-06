Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

TDJ Estate planuje nowe inwestycje mieszkaniowe w Krakowie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

TDJ Estate, znany deweloper działający w różnych sektorach gospodarki, planuje kolejne inwestycje mieszkaniowe w Krakowie. Osiedle Imbramowskie, którego budowa właśnie się rozpoczęła, jest odpowiedzią na rosnące potrzeby mieszkańców miasta.

Osiedle Imbramowskie to debiut TDJ Estate w województwie Małopolskim. Maciej Wójcik, partner zarządzający firmy, podkreśla, że inwestycja ta została zaplanowana w odpowiedzi na rosnące zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania w Krakowie.

Nie tylko Osiedle Imbramowskie zostanie zrealizowane przez TDJ Estate w najbliższym czasie. Deweloper ma również plany dotyczące osiedla przy ulicy Meiera. Oznacza to, że jeszcze więcej nowoczesnych mieszkań będzie dostępnych dla mieszkańców Krakowa.

TDJ Estate, działający od 2011 roku, ma w swoim portfolio wiele udanych projektów. Wśród nich znajdują się inwestycje mieszkaniowe, biurowe i handlowe. Deweloper ma na swoim koncie projekty zrealizowane m.in. w Katowicach i Zabrzu.

Jednym z najważniejszych osiągnięć TDJ Estate na rynku komercyjnym jest kompleks biurowy .KTW w Katowicach, który znajduje się w bezpośrednim sąsiedztwie Spodka.

Planowane inwestycje mieszkaniowe TDJ Estate w Krakowie są odpowiedzią na rosnące zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania w tym regionie. Deweloper ma długotrwałe doświadczenie i udowodnioną jakość, co czyni go zaufanym partnerem dla osób poszukujących swojego wymarzonego mieszkania.

The real estate industry in Krakow is experiencing a growing demand for residential properties, prompting developers like TDJ Estate to plan further investments in the city. TDJ Estate, a well-known developer operating in various sectors of the economy, has recently initiated the construction of the Imbramowskie Estate, marking its debut in the Małopolskie voivodeship. This project aims to meet the rising housing needs of Krakow residents.

In addition to the Imbramowskie Estate, TDJ Estate also has plans for a residential development on Meiera Street. This means that even more modern apartments will soon be available to residents of Krakow.

Founded in 2011, TDJ Estate has a strong portfolio of successful projects, including residential, office, and commercial investments. The developer has completed projects in various locations, such as Katowice and Zabrze.

One of TDJ Estate’s notable achievements in the commercial market is the .KTW office complex in Katowice, which is located in close proximity to the Spodek arena. This complex has contributed to the developer’s reputation for delivering high-quality properties.

The planned residential investments by TDJ Estate in Krakow are a direct response to the growing housing demand in the region. With its extensive experience and proven track record, TDJ Estate has become a trusted partner for individuals seeking their dream homes. As the company expands its presence in Krakow, it aims to address the evolving needs of the city’s residents for well-designed and modern living spaces.

For more information about TDJ Estate and their projects in Krakow, you can visit their website: TDJ Estate official website.