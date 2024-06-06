Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Walka o klienta na rynku nieruchomości: strategie sprzedających mieszkania

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według Aleksandra Skirmuntta, kupujący mają możliwość oglądania i wyboru mieszkań już teraz, ale decyzję o zakupie będą musieli wycofać do momentu otrzymania wiążących informacji na temat programu dopłat. Niemniej jednak, sprzedający mogą przyjąć różne strategie w odpowiedzi na problemy związane z programem.

Według Edyty Krakowiak, może to oznaczać przyspieszenie sprzedaży, wstrzymanie się od sprzedaży, elastyczne dostosowanie cen i warunków lub skierowanie nieruchomości na rynek wynajmu. W zależności od strategii, może dojść do wzrostu liczby ofert sprzedaży mieszkań, stabilizacji cen lub wzrostu dostępnych mieszkań do wynajęcia.

Marcin Jańczuk potwierdza, że strategie sprzedających są różne. Niektórzy kompletnie nie przejmują się programem i wystawiają swoje mieszkania na sprzedaż. Przecież mogą być nabywcami nie tylko potencjalni beneficjenci dopłat. Są również tacy, którzy liczą na wzrost popytu na mieszkania w wyniku programu, co może przełożyć się na wzrost cen.

Analizy przeprowadzone przez Expander i Rentier.io sugerują, że sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości się stabilizuje. Według danych portalu Tabelaofert.pl, wzrost cen mieszkań wyraźnie spowolnił. W niektórych miastach nawet nastąpiło obniżenie cen.

Robert Chojnacki prognozuje, że stabilizacja cen, czyli wzrost równy inflacji, będzie utrzymywać się przynajmniej do końca roku, niezależnie od dalszych losów programu „Na start”. Program może mieć ewentualny wpływ na poziom i strukturę sprzedaży, ale nie na ceny – twierdzi analityk.

According to Aleksander Skirmuntt, buyers currently have the opportunity to view and choose apartments, but they will need to withdraw their decision to purchase until they receive binding information about the subsidy program. Nevertheless, sellers can adopt various strategies in response to issues related to the program.

According to Edyta Krakowiak, this may mean accelerating sales, holding off on sales, flexibly adjusting prices and conditions, or directing properties to the rental market. Depending on the strategy, this could lead to an increase in the number of apartment listings, price stabilization, or an increase in available rental properties.

Marcin Jańczuk confirms that sellers have different strategies. Some are completely unconcerned about the program and list their apartments for sale. After all, potential beneficiaries of the subsidies are not the only potential buyers. There are also those who expect an increase in demand for apartments as a result of the program, which could translate into price increases.

Analyses conducted by Expander and Rentier.io suggest that the real estate market situation is stabilizing. According to data from the portal Tabelaofert.pl, the increase in apartment prices has significantly slowed down, and in some cities, there has even been a decrease in prices.

Robert Chojnacki forecasts that price stabilization, meaning an increase equal to inflation, will persist at least until the end of the year, regardless of the future of the „Na start” program. The program may have a potential impact on the level and structure of sales, but not on prices, according to the analyst.

