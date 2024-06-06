Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Złote wizy – nowe rozwiązania dla cudzoziemców w Portugalii

Portugalia ogłosiła wprowadzenie programu wiz solidarnościowych, które uzupełnią istniejący program złotych wiz. Program złotych wiz, wprowadzony w 2012 roku, umożliwia cudzoziemcom spoza Unii Europejskiej czasowy pobyt w Portugalii w zamian za inwestycję w kraju w wysokości od 250 tys. do 500 tys. euro, w zależności od rodzaju inwestycji.

Złote wizy przyniosły portugalskiemu skarbowi państwa ponad 7,3 mld euro, ale równocześnie wywołały kryzys mieszkaniowy. Aby temu zapobiec, program był wielokrotnie modyfikowany. Ostatnio ustalono, że cudzoziemcy będą inwestować nie tylko w nieruchomości, ale również w inne sektory za pośrednictwem funduszy inwestycyjnych, takie jak tworzenie nowych miejsc pracy, projekty badawczo-rozwojowe czy kultura.

Minister Antonio Leitao Amaro, w wywiadzie z Reuterem, wyjaśnił, że istniejący program złotych wiz nie zostanie porzucony, ale zostaną wprowadzone dwa rodzaje wiz solidarnościowych. Pierwszy z nich skierowany będzie na wspieranie inwestycji w tanie budownictwo mieszkaniowe, które zostaną sprzedane lub wynajęte przez Portugalczyków. Drugi filar programu będzie polegał na budowie mieszkań dla imigrantów i finansowaniu inwestycji, które mają na celu ich integrację społeczną.

Program wizowy w nowej wersji ma na celu przyciągnięcie większej liczby cudzoziemców do inwestowania w sektor mieszkaniowy, jednocześnie minimalizując negatywne skutki kryzysu mieszkaniowego. Nowe rozwiązania mają sprzyjać zarówno Portugalii, która odnosi korzyści finansowe, jak i cudzoziemcom, którzy mają możliwość uzyskania legalnego pobytu w kraju i inwestowania w jego rozwój.

The real estate industry in Portugal has experienced significant growth in recent years due to various factors, including the golden visa program. This program has attracted a substantial amount of foreign investment into the country’s real estate market. However, the housing crisis caused by the influx of foreign buyers has raised concerns and prompted the need for adjustments to the program.

With the introduction of the solidarity visa programs, the market for affordable housing is expected to see a boost in demand. This new focus on affordable housing aims to address the housing crisis and provide more opportunities for Portuguese citizens while attracting foreign investors. As a result, the market forecast indicates potential growth in the affordable housing sector.

One of the primary challenges associated with the golden visa program has been the impact on the housing market. The influx of foreign buyers with substantial financial resources has contributed to rising property prices, making housing unaffordable for many locals. The introduction of the solidarity visa programs aims to mitigate this issue by directing investments towards affordable housing and social integration projects for immigrants.

It is important for the government and relevant stakeholders to carefully monitor the impact of these visa programs on the housing market and ensure that the initiatives in place effectively address the housing crisis while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth. Additionally, measures should be taken to prevent any potential issues related to fraud or misuse of the visa programs.

