Inwestycja na giełdzie czy w nieruchomości? Zmieniające się trendy na rynku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wielu inwestorów stało przed dylematem: czy lepiej ulokować swój majątek na giełdzie czy w nieruchomościach? Tomasz Duda z BM Pekao prowadził wykład, w którym porównywał zyski z obu tych form inwestowania oraz omawiał, jakie czynniki warto brać pod uwagę podczas podejmowania decyzji.

Według Dudy, głównym wrogiem posiadaczy majątku jest inflacja. Analizując dane z USA, można zauważyć, że najlepiej kapitał chronił rynek akcji, który w okresie od 1975 do 2024 roku przyniósł zysk na poziomie blisko 6000%. Natomiast stopa zwrotu z nieruchomości wyniosła około 1000%, przy jednoczesnym wzroście wskaźnika CPI (Cena Towarów i Usług) o 500%.

W Polsce sytuacja jest nieco inna. Stopa dochodu z wynajmu nowo zakupionych mieszkań spadła z przedziału 4,8-5,2% do 3,9%. Co więcej, przez ostatnie 2 lata stopa dochodu z wynajmu mieszkań była niższa niż średnie oprocentowanie nowych depozytów.

Jednak należy pamiętać, że ceny mieszkań w głównych miastach Polski wzrosły o 113% od końca 2013 roku, czyli szybciej niż wzrost inflacji czy średnie wynagrodzenie. Natomiast stopy wzrostu z indeksów akcji w Polsce były w przedziale 96-99%. Warto również zauważyć, że nie wszystkie spółki z głównych indeksów giełdowych osiągały duże zyski. Analizując poszczególne spółki, można zauważyć, że 12 z nich miało stopę zwrotu co najmniej 4 razy większą niż zmiana cen nieruchomości w ciągu ostatnich 10 lat, a 26 spółek miało stopę zwrotu co najmniej 1,5 razy większą niż ceny mieszkań.

Podsumowując, wybór pomiędzy inwestowaniem na giełdzie a w nieruchomościach zależy od wielu czynników. Należy brać pod uwagę nie tylko samą stopę zwrotu, ale również trendy rynkowe, portfel zamówień oraz inne istotne czynniki. Warto również selektywnie wybierać rekomendacje oraz dostosowywać je do własnej strategii inwestycyjnej.

The investment industry offers various options for investors to diversify their portfolios and grow their wealth. Two popular investment avenues are the stock market and real estate. In a lecture conducted by Tomasz Duda from BM Pekao, he compared the returns from both forms of investment and discussed important factors to consider when making investment decisions.

One of the main challenges faced by investors is inflation. Analyzing data from the US, it can be observed that the stock market has been the best performer in terms of protecting capital. From 1975 to 2024, the stock market generated a profit of nearly 6000%. On the other hand, the return rate from real estate was around 1000%, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 500%.

However, the situation in Poland is slightly different. The rental income rate from newly purchased apartments has decreased from the range of 4.8-5.2% to 3.9%. Furthermore, over the past 2 years, the rental income rate from apartments has been lower than the average interest rate on new deposits.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that housing prices in major Polish cities have increased by 113% since the end of 2013, which is faster than the rise in inflation or average wages. On the other hand, the growth rates from stock market indexes in Poland have ranged from 96% to 99%. It is also worth mentioning that not all companies in the main stock market indexes achieved significant profits. Analyzing individual companies, it can be observed that 12 of them had a return rate at least 4 times higher than the change in property prices over the past 10 years, and 26 companies had a return rate at least 1.5 times higher than housing prices.

In summary, the choice between investing in the stock market or real estate depends on several factors. It is important to consider not only the rate of return but also market trends, order portfolios, and other significant factors. It is also wise to selectively choose recommendations and adjust them to one’s own investment strategy.

