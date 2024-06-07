Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mocne trendy na polskim rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych

7 czerwca, 2024

Raport opublikowany przez Narodowy Bank Polski przedstawia obraz stabilnej sytuacji na polskim rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych. Chociaż pandemia przyspieszyła przemiany na tym rynku, poziomy czynszów utrzymują się na stabilnym poziomie, a udział pustostanów nie jest zbyt wysoki.

Jednakże, perspektywy inwestorów zagranicznych oraz gorsza sytuacja na rynku będą miały negatywny wpływ na aktywność również w Polsce. W wyniku rozwoju pracy zdalnej, popyt na powierzchnie biurowe jest mniejszy, a najemcy preferują wynajem mniejszych powierzchni w budynkach o wysokiej efektywności energetycznej i dobrej lokalizacji. Natomiast praca zdalna i rozwój handlu internetowego wpływają negatywnie na zapotrzebowanie na powierzchnie handlowe, ale zwiększają popyt na powierzchnie magazynowe.

Również polski rynek nieruchomości biurowych i handlowych utrzymuje się na stabilnym poziomie. Stopy pustostanów są wciąż niskie lub wręcz maleją, a czynsze rosną. Jednak starsze budynki mogą napotykać trudności związane z rosnącymi kosztami eksploatacji.

Wartość kredytów udzielonych na nieruchomości komercyjne jest względnie niewielka w porównaniu do innych sektorów. Udzielone kredyty na zakup lub budowę nieruchomości komercyjnych przez banki w Polsce stanowiły około 16% wartości wszystkich kredytów dla przedsiębiorstw.

Niska aktywność inwestorów zagranicznych w Polsce wynika przede wszystkim z rosnących kosztów finansowania w strefie euro. Stopy kapitalizacji najlepszych nieruchomości komercyjnych zaczęły rosnąć wraz z ogólnym wzrostem stóp procentowych, co prowadzi do spadku wartości tych nieruchomości.

W obliczu tych trendów, inwestorzy skupiają się na nowoczesnych, energooszczędnych i dobrze zlokalizowanych obiektach. Stare budynki tracą na atrakcyjności, a coraz więcej inwestorów decyduje się na wyburzanie i budowę nowoczesnych biurowców lub budynków mieszkalnych.

Warto zauważyć, że lokalizacja, jakość i efektywność energetyczna mają kluczowe znaczenie dla przyszłości nieruchomości komercyjnych w Polsce. Dlatego też, przy analizie rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych należy uwzględnić te czynniki, które mają istotny wpływ na decyzje inwestorów.

The commercial real estate industry in Poland is currently experiencing stable conditions, as indicated by a report published by the National Bank of Poland. Despite the accelerated transformations caused by the pandemic, rental levels remain stable, and the vacancy rate is not excessively high.

However, the outlook for foreign investors and the challenging market conditions will have a negative impact on activity in Poland as well. With the growth of remote work, there is a reduced demand for office space, and tenants prefer to rent smaller spaces in buildings with high energy efficiency and good locations. On the other hand, remote work and the growth of online shopping have a negative effect on the demand for retail spaces but increase the demand for warehouse space.

The Polish market for office and retail properties also maintains a stable level. Vacancy rates are still low or even decreasing, and rental prices are rising. However, older buildings may face difficulties associated with increasing operating costs.

The value of loans granted for commercial real estate is relatively small compared to other sectors. Loans for the purchase or construction of commercial properties by banks in Poland accounted for about 16% of the total value of loans to businesses.

The low activity of foreign investors in Poland is primarily due to the rising financing costs in the euro area. Capitalization rates for prime commercial properties have begun to increase along with overall interest rate increases, leading to a decline in the value of these properties.

In light of these trends, investors are focusing on modern, energy-efficient, and well-located properties. Older buildings are losing attractiveness, and more investors are opting for demolition and the construction of modern office buildings or residential properties.

It is worth noting that location, quality, and energy efficiency are crucial factors for the future of commercial real estate in Poland. Therefore, when analyzing the commercial real estate market, it is essential to consider these factors that significantly influence investor decisions.