Na polskim rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych nie ma powodów do obaw

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu opublikowanego przez Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP), nie ma obserwacji istotnych napięć na polskim rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych. Chociaż sytuacja inwestorów zagranicznych może być gorsza, nie ma powodów do niepokoju.

W przeciwieństwie do niektórych innych krajów, na polskim rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych czynsze są stabilne, a udział pustostanów nie jest nadmierny. Poziom kredytów w 2 i 3 fazie również utrzymuje się na stałym poziomie, co przyczynia się do stabilności systemu finansowego.

Pomimo tego, że perspektywy inwestorów zagranicznych są nieco gorsze, nie oznacza to, że polski rynek nieruchomości komercyjnych ucierpi. Otwarte są nadal doskonałe możliwości inwestycyjne, szczególnie dla lokalnych inwestorów, którzy już dobrze znają rynek.

Polska charakteryzuje się stabilną gospodarką i korzystnym klimatem inwestycyjnym. To sprawia, że nadal jest atrakcyjnym miejscem dla różnych rodzajów inwestycji, w tym nieruchomości komercyjnych.

Wielu ekspertów wskazuje, że pomimo niepewności związanej z sytuacją globalną, polski rynek nieruchomości komercyjnych nadal ma duży potencjał wzrostu. Korzystne uwarunkowania gospodarcze, rozwój sektora usług, a także duża liczba miast dynamicznie rozwijających się sprawiają, że inwestycje w nieruchomości komercyjne w Polsce nadal wydają się atrakcyjne.

W związku z tym, chociaż sytuacja inwestorów zagranicznych może wpływać niekorzystnie na ich aktywność w Polsce, nie ma powodu do większych obaw. Polscy inwestorzy mają nadal doskonałe możliwości na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych i warto z nich skorzystać.

According to the latest report published by the National Bank of Poland (NBP), there are no significant tensions observed in the Polish commercial real estate market. While the situation for foreign investors may be somewhat worse, there is no reason to be alarmed.

Unlike some other countries, rents in the Polish commercial real estate market remain stable, and the vacancy rate is not excessive. The level of loans in the second and third phases also remains steady, contributing to the stability of the financial system.

Although the prospects for foreign investors are slightly less favorable, this does not mean that the Polish commercial real estate market will suffer. There are still excellent investment opportunities available, especially for local investors who are already familiar with the market.

Poland boasts a stable economy and a favorable investment climate, making it an attractive location for various types of investments, including commercial real estate.

Many experts point out that despite the uncertainty associated with the global situation, the Polish commercial real estate market still has significant growth potential. Favorable economic conditions, the development of the service sector, and the large number of dynamically growing cities make commercial real estate investments in Poland continue to appear attractive.

Therefore, although the situation for foreign investors may have a negative impact on their activity in Poland, there is no reason for major concerns. Polish investors still have excellent opportunities in the commercial real estate market, and it is worthwhile to take advantage of them.

For more information on the Polish commercial real estate market, you can visit the National Bank of Poland’s website at www.nbp.pl.