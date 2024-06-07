Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomości w Stanach Zjednoczonych vs. Akcje giełdowe: Która inwestycja jest lepsza?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Dlaczego taki duży odsetek Amerykanów uważa nieruchomości za najlepszą długoterminową inwestycję, mimo że dane pokazują, że zysk z nich jest znacznie mniejszy niż w przypadku akcji giełdowych?

Dane wyraźnie wskazują, że inwestowanie w nieruchomości w Stanach Zjednoczonych w ciągu ostatnich kilkudziesięciu lat nie przyniosło tak wysokich zysków, jak inwestowanie w akcje. Prosta strategia polegająca na zakupie udziałów w szerokim indeksie giełdowym S&P 500 zwróciła ponad czterokrotnie więcej niż inwestycja w zakup mieszkania na przestrzeni ostatnich 35 lat.

Jednakże, stopa zwrotu nie jest jedynym czynnikiem, który wpływa na wybór inwestycji. Prestiż, poczucie bezpieczeństwa i stabilności są również istotne dla inwestorów. Własność nieruchomości jest uważana za bardziej stabilną i mniej podatną na gwałtowne wahania cen w porównaniu do giełdy. Posiadanie domu czy mieszkania daje również namacalny dowód posiadania majątku, co dla niektórych jest ważne.

Rynek nieruchomości jest również bardziej zrozumiały dla przeciętnego obywatela. Ocena jakości danego budynku czy terenu jest intuicyjna, podczas gdy analiza finansowa przedsiębiorstwa na giełdzie wymaga specjalistycznej wiedzy. Inwestowanie w nieruchomości może być uważane za bardziej przystępne i prostsze.

Dodatkowym atutem nieruchomości jest możliwość generowania stałego i przewidywalnego dochodu, podczas gdy akcje mogą być bardziej podatne na zmienne warunki rynkowe. Kryzysy finansowe, takie jak ten z 2008 roku, negatywnie wpłynęły na wizerunek giełdy, zniechęcając inwestorów. To również przyczyna, dla której nieruchomości są postrzegane jako pewniejsza i bardziej przystępna inwestycja na przyszłość.

Choć dane jasno wskazują, że akcje giełdowe są bardziej dochodowe w długim okresie, skłonność Amerykanów do inwestowania w nieruchomości może wynikać z innych czynników, takich jak prestiż, poczucie bezpieczeństwa i dostępność dla przeciętnego inwestora. Ostatecznie, wybór między nieruchomościami a akcjami zależy od indywidualnych preferencji i celów inwestora.

The real estate industry in the United States has long been a popular investment choice for Americans, despite data showing that the returns on real estate investments are significantly lower than those on stock market investments. While a simple strategy of investing in a broad stock market index like the S&P 500 has yielded over four times more returns than investing in real estate over the past 35 years, there are other factors that influence investment choices.

Prestige, a sense of security, and stability are important considerations for investors. Real estate ownership is seen as more stable and less susceptible to sharp price fluctuations compared to the stock market. Owning a home or property also provides tangible evidence of wealth, which holds significance for some investors.

The real estate market is also perceived as being more comprehensible to the average citizen. Assessing the quality of a building or land is intuitive, whereas analyzing a company’s financials on the stock market requires specialized knowledge. Investing in real estate can be considered more accessible and straightforward.

Another advantage of real estate is the potential to generate steady and predictable income, whereas stocks can be more vulnerable to changing market conditions. Financial crises, such as the one in 2008, negatively impacted the image of the stock market and deterred investors. This is another reason why real estate is viewed as a safer and more accessible investment for the future.

Although the data clearly shows that stocks are more profitable in the long run, Americans’ inclination to invest in real estate may stem from other factors such as prestige, a sense of security, and accessibility to the average investor. Ultimately, the choice between real estate and stocks depends on individual preferences and investment goals.

To learn more about the real estate industry and market forecasts, you can visit National Association of Realtors. This website provides valuable information and insights into the real estate market in the United States.