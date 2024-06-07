Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowa inwestycja na rynku nieruchomości handlowych w Bielsku-Białej

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich latach rynek nieruchomości handlowych w Polsce dynamicznie się rozwija. Kolejną dużą transakcją na tym rynku jest sprzedaż parku handlowego w Bielsku-Białej. Projekt, który powstaje w miejscu sklepu Tesco, został sprzedany firmie Newgate Investment, specjalizującej się w zarządzaniu wartością nieruchomości handlowych.

Park handlowy w Bielsku-Białej będzie największym tego typu obiektem w mieście. Planowane otwarcie nastąpi w IV kwartale 2024 roku, a powierzchnia GLA wyniesie 17 000 mkw. W parku znajdzie się około 30 sklepów i punktów usługowych, a także restauracja Burger King Drive Thru. Obok parku powstanie również parking na 500 samochodów.

Nowy park handlowy, wraz z pobliskimi sklepami wielkopowierzchniowymi, takimi jak Castorama czy Merkury Market, stworzy tradycyjną lokalizację handlową. Z pewnością wpłynie to na zmianę zwyczajów zakupowych mieszkańców Bielska-Białej, ponieważ oferta handlowa będzie kompleksowa i bogata.

Redkom Development, odpowiedzialny za budowę i komercjalizację parku, cieszy się z tej transakcji. Łukasz Komierowski, CEO Redkom Development, podkreśla, że to wyjątkowo mocny projekt i silne miejsce handlu dla całego regionu. Zarząd Newgate Investment również wyraża zadowolenie z zakupu nieruchomości, podkreślając, że będzie to dominujący park handlowy w regionie, zaspokajający większość potrzeb lokalnych społeczności.

Ta transakcja jest kolejnym sukcesem Redkom Development, które w drugim kwartale 2024 roku przeprowadziło już dwie transakcje sprzedaży. Firma sprzedała również funkcjonujący od roku Park Glinianka o powierzchni ponad 10 000 mkw. Ilu mieszczący się w Łubnej pod Warszawą.

Rynek nieruchomości handlowych w Polsce nadal rozwija się, a deweloperzy tak jak Redkom Development coraz bardziej angażują się w rozbudowę parków handlowych. Ten dynamiczny rozwój niesie za sobą wiele korzyści dla lokalnych społeczności, które zyskują dostęp do bogatej oferty handlowej i usługowej.

In recent years, the commercial real estate market in Poland has been experiencing rapid growth. One of the latest major transactions in this market is the sale of a retail park in Bielsko-Biała. The project, located on the site of a Tesco store, has been sold to Newgate Investment, a company specializing in the management of commercial real estate.

The retail park in Bielsko-Biała will be the largest of its kind in the city. It is planned to open in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a GLA (Gross Leasable Area) of 17,000 square meters. The park will accommodate approximately 30 stores and service points, as well as a Burger King Drive Thru restaurant. Additionally, a parking lot for 500 cars will be built next to the park.

Together with nearby large-scale stores such as Castorama and Merkury Market, the new retail park will create a traditional commercial location. This is expected to change the shopping habits of the residents of Bielsko-Biała, as the commercial offer will be comprehensive and diverse.

Redkom Development, responsible for the construction and commercialization of the park, is delighted with this transaction. Łukasz Komierowski, CEO of Redkom Development, emphasizes that this is an exceptionally strong project and a powerful trading center for the entire region. The management of Newgate Investment is also pleased with the property acquisition, stating that it will be the dominant retail park in the region, catering to the majority of the local community’s needs.

This transaction marks another success for Redkom Development, which has already completed two sales transactions in the second quarter of 2024. The company has also sold the Park Glinianka, a facility with an area of over 10,000 square meters, located in Łubna near Warsaw.

The commercial real estate market in Poland continues to grow, with developers like Redkom Development increasingly involved in the expansion of retail parks. This dynamic development brings many benefits to local communities, providing them with access to a rich variety of commercial and service offerings.

Sources:

– Rednetproperty.com

– Newgateinvestment.pl