Nowa oaza w tętniącym życiem mieście: Mokopolis

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Mokopolis, nowe inwestycje mieszkaniowe, przedstawiane są jako prawdziwa nowa oaza w środku tętniącego życiem miasta. Yareal, renomowana firma deweloperska, podpisała umowę z firmą Fine Tech Construction, która będzie odpowiadać za realizację tego kaskadowego budynku o wysokości od czterech do dziewięciu pięter.

Jednym z głównych punktów sprzedaży jest fakt, że na terenie Mokopolis znajdzie się ponad 200 mieszkań o różnych powierzchniach i konfiguracjach. Najbardziej poszukiwane będą dwu- i trzypokojowe lokale o powierzchni 35-87 mkw. Jednak oferta nie ogranicza się tylko do nich; będą również dostępne kawalerki oraz duże mieszkania o powierzchni do 120 mkw. Co więcej, na górnych piętrach budynku powstaną przestronne tarasy o powierzchniach nawet do 100 mkw.

Nie tylko mieszkania, ale także lokale usługowe zostały uwzględnione w planach tego nowego osiedla. Na parterze przewidziano osiem takich lokali, z czego jeden zostanie dostosowany do potrzeb gastronomii. Zapewnia to mieszkańcom Mokopolis łatwy dostęp do różnych usług bez konieczności opuszczania terenu ich własnego osiedla.

Ciekawym aspektem powstającego osiedla jest fakt, że jego kształt i wygląd były wynikiem konsultacji przeprowadzonych z sąsiadami i samorządem. Dzięki przyjętym rozwiązaniom udało się wzbogacić inwestycję o wiele dodatkowych elementów. Jednym z głównych zmian było dodanie ogólnodostępnego zielonego skweru oraz parkingu dla gości. Ponadto, Yareal przeznaczył ponad 5 mln złotych na modernizację pobliskiej filii szkoły podstawowej, co przyczyni się do poprawy infrastruktury dla lokalnej społeczności.

Jacek Zengteler, prezes spółki Yareal, podkreśla, że celem Mokopolis jest stworzenie ogólnodostępnego osiedla, które będzie wyróżniać się na tle innych zamkniętych i ograniczonych osiedli. Duży prywatny dziedziniec, który zostanie wydzielony na terenie osiedla, będzie pełen zieleni i całkowicie pozbawiony ruchu samochodowego. To ma zapewnić mieszkańcom spokój i poczucie prywatności, a zarazem dostęp do uroków przyrody w środku miejskiego zgiełku.

Mokopolis obiecuje przyciągnąć zarówno młode rodziny, jak i profesjonalistów szukających komfortowego miejsca zamieszkania w sercu miasta. Zapowiada się kolejna udana inwestycja Yareal, która spełni oczekiwania najbardziej wymagających klientów.

Mokopolis, a new residential investment, is being presented as a true oasis in the heart of a vibrant city. Yareal, a renowned real estate developer, has signed a contract with Fine Tech Construction, which will be responsible for the realization of this cascading building, ranging from four to nine floors.

One of the main selling points is the fact that Mokopolis will have over 200 apartments of various sizes and configurations. The most sought-after will be two and three-room apartments ranging from 35 to 87 square meters. However, the offer is not limited to them; studios and large apartments up to 120 square meters will also be available. Furthermore, spacious terraces, ranging up to 100 square meters, will be created on the upper floors of the building.

Not only apartments but also commercial premises have been included in the plans for this new housing estate. Eight such premises have been planned on the ground floor, one of which will be adapted for gastronomy. This provides the residents of Mokopolis easy access to various services without the need to leave their own neighborhood.

An interesting aspect of the upcoming housing estate is the fact that its shape and appearance were the result of consultations conducted with neighbors and local authorities. Thanks to the adopted solutions, the investment has been enriched with many additional elements. One of the main changes was the addition of a publicly accessible green square and a guest parking area. Moreover, Yareal has allocated over 5 million Polish złoty for the modernization of a nearby primary school branch, which will contribute to improving the infrastructure for the local community.

Jacek Zengteler, the CEO of Yareal, emphasizes that the goal of Mokopolis is to create an open neighborhood that will stand out from other closed and restricted housing estates. A large private courtyard, which will be designated within the estate, will be full of greenery and completely free of car traffic. This is intended to provide residents with peace and a sense of privacy while also providing access to the charms of nature amidst the urban hustle and bustle.

Mokopolis promises to attract both young families and professionals looking for a comfortable place to live in the heart of the city. Another successful investment by Yareal is anticipated, which will meet the expectations of the most demanding customers.

