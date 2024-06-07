Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Osiedle Fokus Ursus: Nowa jakość życia w Ursusie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Firma Unibep zostaje generalnym wykonawcą pierwszego etapu osiedla Fokus Ursus, który ma zapewnić nową jakość życia w tej części Warszawy. Pierwszy budynek mieszkalny, składający się z czterech do sześciu pięter, będzie gotowy w drugim kwartale 2026 roku. Budowa mieszkań jest już w toku.

Jednak to nie jedyne zmiany, jakie stoją przed Ursusem. Całe osiedle zostanie objęte zielonym certyfikatem BREEAM, co oznacza, że będzie spełniało wysokie standardy zrównoważonego rozwoju. W pierwszej części osiedla powstanie 283 mieszkań i osiem lokali usługowych. Dodatkowo, w garażu przewidziano 306 stanowisk postojowych oraz miejsca do przechowywania rowerów. Planowane jest także stworzenie ogólnodostępnego pasażu dla pieszych oraz nowych ulic.

Rozwój Ursusa jako przyjaznej dla mieszkańców przestrzeni miejskiej to wynik długotrwałych prac Equilis Europe. Cytowany w komunikacie Olivier Beguin, prezes Equilis Europe, podkreśla, że polski rynek mieszkaniowy jest bardzo wymagający. Certyfikat BREEAM na poziomie „Very Good” dla pierwszego budynku osiedla Fokus Ursus jest gwarancją wysokiej jakości i dbałości o środowisko naturalne.

Sylvester Wybranowski, dyrektor Equilis Poland, dodaje, że osiedle Fokus Ursus powstaje w przemysłowej przestrzeni, która wcześniej była niedostępna dla mieszkańców. To oznacza, że mieszkańcy będą mieli okazję cieszyć się nową tkanką miejską, w której dominować będzie zrównoważony rozwój i komfort życia. Osiedle Fokus Ursus na pewno przyczyni się do odmienienia dzielnicy Ursus i stworzenia nowej jakości życia dla jej mieszkańców.

Firma Unibep has been selected as the general contractor for the first phase of the Fokus Ursus housing estate, which aims to bring new quality of life to this part of Warsaw. The first residential building, consisting of four to six floors, will be completed in the second quarter of 2026. Construction of the apartments is already underway.

However, these are not the only changes that Ursus will see. The entire housing estate will be covered by the green BREEAM certification, which means it will meet high standards of sustainable development. The first part of the estate will have 283 apartments and eight commercial premises. In addition, the garage will have 306 parking spaces and bicycle storage facilities. There are also plans to create a pedestrian-friendly passage and new streets.

The development of Ursus as a resident-friendly urban space is the result of long-term efforts by Equilis Europe. Olivier Beguin, President of Equilis Europe, emphasized in a statement that the Polish housing market is very demanding. The BREEAM certification at the „Very Good” level for the first building in the Fokus Ursus estate guarantees high quality and environmental care.

Sylvester Wybranowski, Director of Equilis Poland, adds that the Fokus Ursus housing estate is being created in an industrial space that was previously inaccessible to residents. This means that residents will have the opportunity to enjoy a new urban fabric dominated by sustainable development and quality of life. The Fokus Ursus estate will undoubtedly contribute to the transformation of the Ursus district and the creation of a new quality of life for its residents.

In terms of the industry, the real estate market in Warsaw has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. With the city’s population increasing and demand for housing rising, developers have been investing in various residential projects. The Fokus Ursus estate is part of this trend, offering modern and sustainable housing options to meet the needs of the growing population.

According to market forecasts, the demand for residential properties in Warsaw is expected to continue rising in the coming years. Factors such as urbanization, economic growth, and favorable mortgage conditions contribute to the positive outlook for the real estate market. The development of sustainable and environmentally friendly housing estates, like Fokus Ursus, aligns with the growing awareness and interest in green living among potential buyers.

However, the real estate industry in Warsaw also faces challenges. One of the main issues is the shortage of affordable housing options, especially for young people and low-income families. The rising property prices and limited supply of affordable units make it difficult for some individuals to enter the housing market. This issue highlights the importance of initiatives that promote affordable housing and sustainable development, like the BREEAM certification for the Fokus Ursus estate.

Overall, the Fokus Ursus housing estate, with its focus on sustainability and quality of life, represents a positive development for the Ursus district and the real estate industry in Warsaw. It addresses the demand for modern and environmentally friendly housing options while contributing to the revitalization of industrial spaces and the creation of a vibrant urban community.