Popularność mieszkań na rynku wtórnym wzrasta w czterech metropoliach w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W czterech największych polskich miastach – Warszawie, Krakowie, Wrocławiu i Trójmieście – zauważa się rosnącą popularność mieszkań na rynku wtórnym. Wg najnowszych danych, średnia cena metra kwadratowego na rynku wtórnym przewyższa obecnie ceny na rynku pierwotnym.

Warszawa jest miastem, gdzie różnica w cenach jest najbardziej zauważalna. W maju, średnia cena metra kwadratowego mieszkania od dewelopera wyniosła 17,576 tys. zł/mkw., podczas gdy za metr kwadratowy mieszkania z drugiej ręki trzeba było zapłacić średnio 18,809 tys. zł. To znacząca różnica, która sugeruje rosnącą preferencję kupujących wobec mieszkań z rynku wtórnego.

Podobne trendy można dostrzec również w innych miastach. W Krakowie, kupujący są skłonni płacić więcej za mieszkania na rynku wtórnym niż na rynku pierwotnym. Stale rosnąca różnica w cenach wskazuje na rosnącą popularność tego typu nieruchomości wśród mieszkańców.

Wrocław i Trójmiasto także świadczą o rosnącej popularności mieszkań w rynku wtórnym. Kupujący zauważają dodatkowe korzyści, takie jak atrakcyjna lokalizacja, starsza, ale solidna infrastruktura mieszkań, a także możliwość negocjacji cen.

Wzrost popularności mieszkań na rynku wtórnym jest zjawiskiem wartym zwrócenia uwagi. Wynika to z różnych czynników, takich jak większa dostępność mieszkań w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach, możliwość wynegocjowania lepszych cen oraz pewność co do jakości i solidności budynków.

Wraz ze wzrostem zainteresowania rynkiem wtórnym, warto być świadomym, że znalezienie odpowiedniego mieszkania może wymagać większego wysiłku i skrupulatnego badania ofert. Niemniej jednak, rosnąca popularność mieszkań na rynku wtórnym daje wielu kupującym możliwość znalezienia wymarzonego miejsca do życia w atrakcyjnej cenie.

The growing popularity of apartments in the secondary market can be observed in four of the largest Polish cities – Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, and Tricity. According to the latest data, the average price per square meter in the secondary market currently exceeds prices in the primary market.

Warsaw is the city where the price difference is most noticeable. In May, the average price per square meter for an apartment from a developer was 17,576 PLN/sqm, while the average price per square meter for a second-hand apartment was 18,809 PLN. This significant difference suggests a growing preference among buyers for apartments in the secondary market.

Similar trends can be observed in other cities as well. In Krakow, buyers are willing to pay more for apartments in the secondary market than in the primary market. The continuously increasing price difference indicates the growing popularity of such properties among residents.

Wroclaw and Tricity also show the growing popularity of apartments in the secondary market. Buyers recognize additional benefits such as attractive locations, older but solid housing infrastructure, and the opportunity to negotiate prices.

The increasing popularity of apartments in the secondary market is a phenomenon worth paying attention to. This is due to various factors such as greater availability of apartments in attractive locations, the possibility of negotiating better prices, and certainty regarding the quality and solidity of the buildings.

With the growing interest in the secondary market, it is important to be aware that finding the right apartment may require more effort and meticulous examination of offers. Nevertheless, the increasing popularity of apartments in the secondary market gives many buyers the opportunity to find their dream home at an attractive price.

