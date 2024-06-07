Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Program mieszkaniowy na start – istnieje potrzeba modyfikacji

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Losy programu mieszkaniowego „na start”, często zwanej „kredytem 0 proc.”, są niepewne. Jednak niezależnie od wyniku, istnieje potrzeba wprowadzenia pewnych modyfikacji w tym programie. Według prof. Adama Czerniaka z SGH, specjalisty od polityki mieszkaniowej, ważnym warunkiem jest opóźnienie wypłaty dopłat do kredytów o okres trzech lat.

Jednym z kluczowych argumentów opowiadających się za modyfikacją programu jest potrzeba zapewnienia wystarczającej podaży mieszkań oraz transparentnego portalu cen. Opóźnienie w wypłacie dopłat pozwoliłoby na zbudowanie takiej podaży oraz stworzenie portalu cen zgodnego z rzeczywistością rynkową.

Program mieszkaniowy „na start” mógłby przyczynić się do poprawy sytuacji mieszkaniowej i ułatwienia dostępu do własnego mieszkania dla wielu osób. Jednak istnieje także ryzyko, że bez odpowiednich modyfikacji program nie spełni swojego celu. Dlatego prof. Adam Czerniak zaleca wprowadzenie opóźnienia w wypłacie dopłat do kredytów, aby dać czas na zwiększenie podaży mieszkań oraz stworzenie rzetelnego portalu cen.

Również po wyborach do Parlamentu Europejskiego okaże się, czy program zostanie uchwalony czy zniesiony całkowicie. Jednak bez względu na wynik, jest jasne, że program musi zostać dostosowany do realiów rynku mieszkaniowego. Opóźnienie w wypłacie dopłat i inne potencjalne modyfikacje będą miały kluczowe znaczenie dla skuteczności programu i spełnienia oczekiwań mieszkańców.

The housing program „na start” or the „0 percent loan” is currently uncertain. However, regardless of the outcome, there is a need to introduce certain modifications to this program. According to Professor Adam Czerniak from SGH, an expert in housing policy, an important condition is to delay the payment of subsidies to loans for a period of three years.

One of the key arguments in favor of modifying the program is the need to ensure an adequate supply of housing and a transparent price portal. Delaying the payment of subsidies would allow for the creation of such a supply and the development of a price portal that reflects the market reality.

The „na start” housing program could contribute to improving the housing situation and making it easier for many people to access their own homes. However, there is also a risk that without the necessary modifications, the program will not fulfill its purpose. Therefore, Professor Adam Czerniak recommends delaying the payment of subsidies to loans to allow time for an increase in housing supply and the creation of a reliable price portal.

Additionally, the fate of the program will also be determined after the elections to the European Parliament, whether it will be adopted or completely abolished. However, regardless of the outcome, it is clear that the program needs to be adjusted to the realities of the housing market. Delaying the payment of subsidies and other potential modifications will be crucial for the effectiveness of the program and meeting the expectations of residents.

For more information on the housing market and related forecasts, you can visit RealEstate.com. This website provides comprehensive insights into the real estate industry and market trends, offering valuable information for individuals and professionals alike.