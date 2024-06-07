Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Relacja cen domów i złota w Polsce: Odległe trendy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Analitycy z portalu RynekPierwotny.pl postanowili przyjrzeć się relacji cen nieruchomości mieszkaniowych i cen złota w Polsce. Należy jednak zauważyć, że brakuje długookresowych i spójnych danych dotyczących cen mieszkań przed rokiem 2006. Niemniej jednak, analiza dostępnych informacji daje pewien obraz relacji między nimi.

Według danych Narodowego Banku Polskiego, w 2007 roku za średnią cenę 1 metra kwadratowego nowego i używanego mieszkania z siedmiu największych rynków mieszkaniowych w Polsce (Warszawa, Kraków, Łódź, Wrocław, Poznań, Gdańsk i Gdynia) można było kupić 3,58 uncji złota. W kolejnych latach ta relacja ulegała zmianom, chociaż ogólnie utrzymywała się na dość stabilnym poziomie.

Warto zauważyć, że najniższa relacja wymienna, wynosząca 1,10 uncji złota za metr kwadratowy mieszkania, wystąpiła w 2012 roku. Była to z pewnością wynikiem korekty cen na rynku mieszkaniowym oraz wzrostu wartości złota po kryzysie finansowym z 2008 roku.

Od tego czasu nastąpił wzrost zarówno cen nieruchomości, jak i złota. W 2023 roku relacja wynosiła 1,40 uncji złota za metr kwadratowy mieszkania. Choć jest to relatywnie niski wskaźnik w porównaniu z historycznym minimum, nadal świadczy o tym, że mieszkania w Polsce są stosunkowo drogie w porównaniu do wartości złota.

Analiza tych danych pokazuje, że relacja cen domów i złota w Polsce odzwierciedla nieco inne trendy niż w Stanach Zjednoczonych. Ceny nieruchomości nadal pozostają wysokie, co może być wynikiem wzrostu popytu na mieszkania w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach. Z drugiej strony, wartość złota również wzrosła w ciągu ostatnich lat, co oznacza, że jest to wciąż ceniony aktyw inwestycyjny.

Wnioskiem z tych obserwacji jest to, że relacja między cenami domów a złotem w Polsce jest dynamiczna i zależy od wielu czynników, takich jak sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości, stabilność gospodarcza i preferencje inwestorów.

For more information on the real estate industry in Poland and market forecasts, you can visit the National Bank of Poland website.