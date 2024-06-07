Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wyjątkowa nieruchomość w Żurczynie: Działka ROD z zamkiem na sprzedaż

Działka ROD w Żurczynie niedaleko Nakła nad Notecią we województwie kujawsko-pomorskim stała się obiektem zainteresowania pojawiając się oferta sprzedaży prawa do użytkowania tego niezwykłego miejsca na serwisie Otodom. Wielu komentujących oraz artykułach pojawiały się zarzuty dotyczące legalności budowy zamku na terenie Rodzinnych Ogrodów Działkowych.

Marlena Nowak, agentka nieruchomości odpowiedzialna za sprzedaż tego miejsca, stanowczo odpiera te zarzuty. Według jej odpowiedzi na komentarze, zamek został zbudowany na podstawie wcześniej zaakceptowanego projektu zarówno na papierze, jak i w formie makiety. Pierwszy właściciel wieży, pan Bogdan, był inżynierem, który zaprojektował i wybudował wszystko samodzielnie.

Niektórzy mogą uważać tę nietypową budowlę za samowolę, ale prawda jest taka, że ​​zarząd ROD akceptował i zatwierdził jej powstanie. Niewielki zamek to jedyny taki obiekt na terenie ogrodów działkowych w Polsce. Jego architektura przyciąga uwagę ze względu na otaczającą go murowaną fosę, most zwodzony i witraże w oknach. Dach zamku pełni funkcję tarasu, który dodatkowo podkreśla jego niepowtarzalność.

Niezależnie od jakiejkolwiek kontrowersji, nieruchomość w Żurczynie stała się wyjątkową atrakcją. Polska ma niemal 5 tysięcy rodzinnych ogrodów działkowych, w których znajduje się ponad 900 tysięcy działek. Jednak żaden inny o tyle nie wyróżnia się jak ta zamek w Żurczynie. To miejsce przyciąga uwagę i jest swego rodzaju ikoną dla ROD.

