Inwestowanie w REIT-y: Egalitarność na polskim rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 8 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

REIT-y, czyli spółki inwestujące w nieruchomości, są popularne w Stanach Zjednoczonych, ale w Polsce wciąż stanowią nowość. Czy warto wprowadzić te rozwiązania na polski rynek? Zapytaliśmy Jakuba Pacholca, specjalistę od inwestycji w nieruchomości.

Według Pacholca, główną korzyścią z wprowadzenia REIT-ów do Polski jest większa egalitarność inwestowania w nieruchomości. Dzięki nim, inwestorzy z ograniczonym kapitałem mogą zyskać ekspozycję na rynek nieruchomości w sektorach niedostępnych dla zwykłych inwestorów, takich jak logistyka czy galerie handlowe. To pozwoliłoby na równiejsze podziałanie zysków z najmu, umożliwiając osobom o niższych dochodach korzystanie z tego rynku.

Jednak w Polsce istnieje problem legislacyjny związany z REIT-ami. Według Pacholca, wynika to z braku zrozumienia, czym są REIT-y i jakie mogą przynieść korzyści inwestorom. Mimo wysiłków podejmowanych przez instytucje, jak Stowarzyszenie REIT Polska, wiele mitów i nieporozumień nadal krąży wokół tego tematu.

Wprowadzenie REIT-ów na polski rynek nieruchomości znacząco by go wzbogaciło. Polska ma wiele niedoświadczonych sektorów, takich jak self-storage czy akademiki, które mogłyby rozwijać się przy udziale inwestycji REIT-ów. Ponadto, Polska ma potencjał do stać się logistycznym sercem Europy, wykorzystując swoje unikalne położenie geograficzne.

Niektórzy obawiają się, że wprowadzenie REIT-ów spowodowałoby dynamiczny wzrost cen nieruchomości. Jednak Pacholec twierdzi, że na rynku mieszkań rentowność wynajmu spada już od kilku kwartałów, co powoduje mniejsze zainteresowanie inwestorów. Dlatego uważa, że REIT-y skoncentrowane na rynku mieszkaniowym nie mają obecnie ekonomicznego uzasadnienia.

Podsumowując, wprowadzenie REIT-ów na polski rynek nieruchomości może przynieść wiele korzyści, takich jak większa egalitarność inwestowania i rozwój niedoświadczonych sektorów. Jednak konieczne jest zrozumienie tego instrumentu i zmiana politycznej woli, aby stworzyć odpowiednie ramy prawne.

REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are popular in the United States but are still a novelty in Poland. The introduction of REITs to the Polish market could have several benefits, according to Jakub Pacholec, a real estate investment specialist.

One of the main advantages of introducing REITs to Poland is the increased egalitarianism of real estate investment. With REITs, investors with limited capital can gain exposure to real estate sectors that are typically inaccessible to ordinary investors, such as logistics or shopping malls. This would allow for a more equal distribution of rental income, enabling individuals with lower incomes to participate in the market.

However, there is a legislative problem in Poland regarding REITs. According to Pacholec, this is due to a lack of understanding of what REITs are and the benefits they can bring to investors. Despite efforts by institutions like the REIT Association Poland, many myths and misunderstandings still surround this topic.

The introduction of REITs to the Polish real estate market would significantly enrich it. Poland has many underdeveloped sectors, such as self-storage or student accommodation, that could thrive with the involvement of REIT investments. Furthermore, Poland has the potential to become the logistical hub of Europe, leveraging its unique geographic location.

Some people are concerned that the introduction of REITs would lead to a rapid increase in property prices. However, Pacholec argues that in the residential market, rental yields have been declining for several quarters, resulting in less investor interest. Therefore, he believes that residential-focused REITs currently lack economic justification.

In summary, the introduction of REITs to the Polish real estate market could bring many benefits such as greater egalitarianism in investing and the development of underexplored sectors. However, it is necessary to understand this investment instrument and change political will in order to create the appropriate legal framework.

