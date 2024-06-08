Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przedsiębiorca potrzebował zgody wspólnoty mieszkaniowej na sprzedaż alkoholu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 8 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich latach dużo mówi się o konfliktach między przedsiębiorcami a wspólnotami mieszkaniowymi. Jednym z takich sporów było starcie pomiędzy właścicielem punktu sprzedaży alkoholu a członkiem wspólnoty mieszkaniowej. Sprawa dotyczyła zezwolenia na sprzedaż alkoholu, które zostało wydane z rażącym naruszeniem prawa.

Przedsiębiorca złożył wniosek o uzyskanie zezwolenia na sprzedaż alkoholu, ale zgodnie z przepisami, wymagało to zgody zarządcy lub administratora budynku mieszkalnego wielorodzinnego. W przypadku tej konkretnej sprawy, przedsiębiorca uzyskał zgodę zarządcy nieruchomości, ale nie posiadał zgody samej wspólnoty mieszkaniowej. To naruszenie prawa skłoniło członka wspólnoty mieszkaniowej do złożenia wniosku o stwierdzenie nieważności decyzji udzielającej zezwolenia.

Ostatecznie Sąd Administracyjny stwierdził, że zezwolenie zostało wydane bez zgody wspólnoty mieszkaniowej i stanowiło to rażące naruszenie prawa. Sąd podkreślił, że brak zgody współwłaścicieli budynku wielorodzinnego jest wadą postępowania w sprawie zezwolenia na sprzedaż alkoholu. Niemniej jednak, sąd zauważył, że stwierdzenie nieważności decyzji może nastąpić tylko wtedy, gdy rozstrzygnięcie jest dotknięte ciężkimi wadami.

Ważne jest również, że osoba udzielająca zgody (zarządca) musi posiadać uprawnienia do takiego działania. W tym konkretnym przypadku, brak było umowy współwłaścicieli w aktach sprawy, która wskazywałaby zarządcę jako uprawnionego do wyrażenia zgody. Sąd uznał, że wątpliwości co do uprawnień zarządcy nie mogą być rozstrzygane na etapie postępowania o stwierdzenie nieważności decyzji.

Wniosek o uzyskanie zezwolenia na sprzedaż alkoholu przez przedsiębiorcę nie zmieniał dotychczasowego sposobu użytkowania budynku. Sprzedaż alkoholu miała miejsce w tym samym miejscu od wielu lat. Zatem nie było konieczności przedkładania uchwały właścicieli lokali.

Ostatecznym wynikiem tej sprawy było uchylenie decyzji, która udzieliła zezwolenia na sprzedaż alkoholu bez zgody wspólnoty mieszkaniowej. Jest to ważne precedensowe orzeczenie, które może wpłynąć na przyszłe spory między przedsiębiorcami a wspólnotami mieszkaniowymi.

In recent years, there has been much discussion about conflicts between entrepreneurs and housing communities. One such dispute was the clash between the owner of an alcohol selling point and a member of a housing community. The case involved a permit for alcohol sale that was issued in blatant violation of the law.

The entrepreneur filed an application for a permit to sell alcohol, but according to regulations, it required the consent of the administrator or manager of the multi-unit residential building. In this particular case, the entrepreneur obtained the consent of the property manager but did not have the approval of the housing community itself. This violation prompted a member of the housing community to file a motion to declare the decision granting the permit invalid.

Ultimately, the Administrative Court ruled that the permit was issued without the consent of the housing community, constituting a flagrant violation of the law. The court emphasized that the lack of consent from the co-owners of the multi-unit building was a defect in the proceedings regarding the alcohol sales permit. Nevertheless, the court noted that declaring the decision invalid could only occur if the decision was substantially flawed.

It is also important to note that the person granting consent (the manager) must have the authority to do so. In this particular case, there was no co-ownership agreement in the case files that designated the manager as authorized to grant consent. The court held that doubts regarding the manager’s authority could not be resolved in the process of declaring the decision invalid.

The entrepreneur’s application for an alcohol sales permit did not change the prior use of the building. Alcohol sales had been taking place at the same location for many years. Therefore, there was no need to present a resolution from the owners of the premises.

The final outcome of this case was the revocation of the decision that granted the permit to sell alcohol without the consent of the housing community. This is an important precedent-setting ruling that may impact future disputes between entrepreneurs and housing communities.