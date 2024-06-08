Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż domu jednorodzinnego w Opolu – Wyjątkowa okazja do zakupu!

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 8 czerwca, 2024

Zapraszamy Państwa do zapoznania się z wyjątkową ofertą sprzedaży pięknego domu jednorodzinnego w urokliwej dzielnicy Grudzice w Opolu. Ten przestronny dom zbudowany w 2007 roku znajduje się na malowniczej 5,16 arowej działce, oferując swoim mieszkańcom wygodę i komfort.

Dom został starannie wykończony, oferując atrakcyjny układ pomieszczeń. Na parterze znajduje się przestronny salon połączony z kuchnią, łazienka, pokój, pomieszczenie gospodarcze oraz przedpokój. Na piętrze znajdują się trzy pokoje, garderoba, łazienka oraz przedpokój. Dodatkowo na poziomie piwnicy znajdują się kuchnia, łazienka, pralnia, garderoba oraz dwustanowiskowy garaż.

Wszystkie pomieszczenia są wykończone z dbałością o szczegóły. Dom został wybudowany w tradycyjnej technologii z użyciem cegły ceramicznej, a na zewnątrz został docieplony styropianem. Dach pokryty jest trwałą dachówką cementową, a okna wykonane są z PCV. Podłogi zostały wyłożone płytkami i panelami, a ściany i sufity wygładzone. Drzwi w domu są nowoczesne i funkcjonalne.

Ogrzewanie domu zapewnia piec gazowy dwufunkcyjny, gwarantujący efektywność i oszczędność. Nieruchomość położona jest w spokojnej okolicy, zapewniając swoim mieszkańcom ciszę i prywatność.

Cena tego unikalnego domu wynosi 1 200 000 złotych. Serdecznie zapraszamy na bezpośrednią prezentację, podczas której będziecie mieli Państwo okazję obejrzeć go bliżej i poznać wszystkie jego atuty.

Skontaktujcie się z nami już dziś, aby umówić się na spotkanie:

Zdzisław Hebda

tel. 459 000 980

To naprawdę wyjątkowa okazja, nie przegapcie jej!

The real estate industry in Opolu has been experiencing growth in recent years, with an increasing demand for single-family homes. The availability of spacious and well-finished homes, such as the one described in the article, makes it an attractive market for both buyers and sellers.

Market forecasts suggest that the demand for single-family homes in Opolu will continue to rise in the coming years. Factors contributing to this growth include the city’s desirable location, its developing infrastructure, and the affordable cost of living compared to larger metropolitan areas.

In addition to the positive market outlook, there are also some challenges and issues related to the real estate industry in Opolu. One of the main concerns is the availability of land for development. As the city continues to grow, finding suitable plots for construction becomes more difficult, leading to increased competition among developers.

Furthermore, there may be zoning regulations and building restrictions that potential buyers and sellers need to be aware of. These regulations ensure the preservation of the city’s architectural heritage and maintain the aesthetic appeal of residential areas.

For more information about the real estate market in Opolu and available properties, you can visit the Opole city website. The website provides insights into the city’s development plans and urban policies, which can be helpful for individuals interested in property investment.

Considering the aforementioned industry growth, market forecasts, and potential issues, the unique single-family home in Grudzice offers a valuable opportunity for buyers. With its attractive layout, modern finishes, and desirable location, it provides a comfortable and convenient living space for its residents.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a quality home in a charming neighborhood. Arrange a direct presentation and take a closer look at all the advantages it offers. Contact Zdzisław Hebda at tel. 459 000 980 to schedule a meeting.

Act swiftly and secure this property before it’s too late!