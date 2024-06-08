Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Światowa sława domu rodziców Kevina z filmu „Kevin sam w domu”

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 8 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Znany dom rodziców Kevina z kultowego filmu „Kevin sam w domu”, który został nakręcony w 1990 roku, znalazł nowego właściciela. Nieruchomość, położona na przedmieściach Chicago w miejscowości Winnetka, została sprzedana za ogromną sumę.

Budynek, który także pojawił się w drugiej części filmu, został odnowiony i rozbudowany w 2018 roku. Jednak obecni właściciele postarali się zachować autentyczność i detale architektoniczne, które uczyniły ten dom tak rozpoznawalnym i zapadającym w pamięć. Cały hol i schody, na których filmowy ośmiolatek stawiał opór włamywaczom, pozostały nietknięte.

Aktualni właściciele zakupili tę ikoniczną nieruchomość w 2012 roku, płacąc za nią 1,5 mln dolarów. Teraz postanowili wystawić ją na sprzedaż za kwotę 5,25 mln dolarów. Mimo że transakcja jest w toku, ostateczna cena nie została jeszcze ujawniona.

Winnetka, położona na północnym brzegu jeziora Michigan, jest najzamożniejszym przedmieściem Chicago. To jedno z najbogatszych miast w stanie Illinois i w całych Stanach Zjednoczonych. Miejscowość ta przyciąga bogatych i znanych ze względu na swoje ekskluzywne nieruchomości oraz prestiżową lokalizację, oddaloną zaledwie o 36 km od centrum Chicago.

Sprzedaż domu rodziców Kevina zekranizowanego filmu „Kevin sam w domu” to wydarzenie, które przyciąga uwagę fanów kultowego dzieła. Ta nieruchomość stała się symbolem nostalgii dla wielu z nas, którzy uwielbiają ten film i wciąż dobrze pamiętają niezrównane sceny z życia małego Kevina w tej wyjątkowej rezydencji.

The sale of the iconic home from the movie „Home Alone” has attracted a lot of attention, but it also highlights the booming real estate market in Winnetka, a suburb of Chicago. Winnetka is known for its luxurious properties and is considered one of the wealthiest towns in the state of Illinois and the entire United States.

The current owners purchased the property in 2012 for $1.5 million, and now they have decided to put it on the market for $5.25 million. While the final price has not been disclosed yet, it is expected to fetch a significant sum due to its historical significance and the popularity of the movie.

The demand for premium properties in Winnetka has been steadily increasing, with prices soaring in recent years. This can be attributed to the town’s exclusive location and its reputation for offering a high-quality living experience. The proximity to Lake Michigan and the relatively short distance to downtown Chicago make it an ideal choice for those seeking an affluent lifestyle.

In addition to the high-end real estate market in Winnetka, the sale of the „Home Alone” house also taps into the nostalgia and emotional attachment that many people have for the movie. „Home Alone” remains a beloved film, and the house has become a symbol of that nostalgia for fans who still fondly remember the iconic scenes featuring young Kevin in this extraordinary residence.

Furthermore, the sale of this property underscores the enduring popularity of movies and how they can impact real estate values. Similar situations have been observed in other locations where iconic movie properties have become tourist attractions, drawing visitors from around the world. These properties often command premium prices due to their cultural significance and the unique experience they offer.

Overall, the sale of the „Home Alone” house highlights the allure of exclusive real estate in Winnetka and the influence of popular culture on the housing market. It serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of movies and their ability to capture our hearts and imaginations.